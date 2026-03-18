

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices continued their declining trend in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 3.5 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 2.1 percent decrease in January. Prices have been falling since January 2025.



The continued fall in February was mainly driven by 3.3 percent cheaper energy costs. Prices for intermediate and consumer goods also fell by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. On the other hand, capital goods prices rose at a stable rate of 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.1 percent in February.



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