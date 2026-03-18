Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital").

Jackpot Digital, the world's leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to announce the successful installation and launch of its Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games ("ETG") at Monte Carlo Gaming Lounge in Kingston, Jamaica. Monte Carlo Gaming Lounge is one of five gaming lounges operated by Everglades Farms Ltd.

Everglades Farms Ltd. is a diversified company managing multiple gaming lounges across Jamaica. This successful deployment marks Jackpot Digital's third active installation in Jamaica.

"We are excited to have Jackpot Blitz live and in players' hands at Monte Carlo Gaming Lounge," said Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital Inc. "This launch reinforces our commitment to expanding in Jamaica, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities across the Everglades Farms portfolio."

The Monte Carlo Gaming Lounge installation strengthens Jackpot Digital's growing international footprint, which includes deployments on major cruise lines and land-based installations in the U.S., Canada, and other jurisdictions.

Jackpot Blitz features a 75" touchscreen, intuitive interface, and sophisticated back-end software, enabling casinos to operate cash games and tournaments 24/7. The platform supports multiple table games, offers real-time reporting and game management, and is designed to increase hands per hour while reducing operational costs.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

Jackpot Digital continues to expand its global footprint, with deployments across multiple jurisdictions and new markets. The Company is licensed in numerous locations, including Maine, Mississippi, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions and tribal casinos in California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Oregon.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288929

Source: Jackpot Digital Inc.