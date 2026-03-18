Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Inspiration Mining Corp. (CSE: ISP) (OTCID: ISPNF) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") Inspiration is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered Critical Minerals Flow Through private placement which was announced March 11, 2026. The Company intends to issue 3,533,333 Critical Minerals Flow Through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $529,999.95.

Each FT Share will qualify as a Critical Minerals Flow Through share under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Proceeds raised will be used to advance the Stockwork property located in British Columbia and the Rottenstone North Gold Property in Saskatchewan. The proceeds from the FT Share will be utilized for incurring "Canadian Exploration Expenses" and "Flow-through Critical Mineral Mining Expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

FT Shares issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Inspiration Mining Corp.

Inspiration Mining Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288935

Source: Inspiration Mining Corp.