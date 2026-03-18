

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $368.02 million, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $410.71 million, or $3.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $2.35 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $368.02 Mln. vs. $410.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.04 vs. $3.28 last year. -Revenue: $2.35 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



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