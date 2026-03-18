Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt Presents Operations Update for February 2026 in the Development of the Sleeping Giant Mine and a corporate update

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to provide an update on development work completed in February 2026 at the Sleeping Giant Mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec.

In February, Abcourt continued hiring and training miners. Eight new employees joined the Abcourt team in February, bringing the total to 134. The development of the drifts leading to the next long-hole stopes remains the Company's priority. Abcourt anticipates the start of the first long-hole stopes in early summer 2026.

Operation Highlights

Q1

2025/09/30 Q2

2025/12/31 Q3

2026/03/31

to date January February YTD Diamond Drilling (m) 6,467 4,572 4,120 1,537 2,583 15,159 Underground Rehabilitation (m) 1,703 903 143 127 17 2,749 Underground Development (m) 71 290 169 84 85 530 Tonnes Milled (tonnes) 3,511 5,652 4,562 2,759 1,803 13,725 Mill Head Grade (g/t) 5.9 6.2 6.6 7.3 5.7 6.3 Ounces Milled (oz) 664 1,125 972 644 328 2,761 % Recovered 94.9% 96.1% 97.1% 97.2% 97.0% 96.2% Ounces Produced (oz) 630 1,081 944 626 318 2,655 Ounces Poured (oz) 26 837 772 374 398 1,635

The gold inventory in the circuit at the end of the month of February was 1,020 ounces.

Work at the camp continued in February with the addition of a 36-room block, on top of the existing 50 rooms. This second phase of adding rooms is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Construction of the third block of rooms is scheduled to begin in early summer.













Factors impacting the production

A mechanical failure in the hoisting skip temporarily slowed operations at Abcourt Mines, but the situation has now been fully resolved. To strengthen the resilience of its facilities, the Corporation has already ordered a spare skip and received some critical parts. This strategic inventory will ensure an immediate response and maintain production continuity should a similar situation arise in the future.

During the first quarter of 2026, Abcourt Mines intensified its recruitment efforts, hiring 25 new employees in January, followed by 8 more in February. While this workforce is essential for growth, the training period in February temporarily impacted production levels, as new recruits are naturally less efficient than experienced staff. To ensure optimal skills transfer, five dedicated trainers have been providing ongoing support since the beginning of the year. Management anticipates that once these miners are fully operational, extraction capacity will increase, allowing for a steady rise in ore production.

Abcourt-Barvue

Abcourt is pleased to announce that it is currently conducting a geological reassessment of historical data for its Abcourt-Barvue project, a strategic asset of significant size and value recognized for its substantial silver and zinc resources. The deposit has historically produced over 5.5 million tonnes. According to the historical mineral resource estimate updated in 2019, the project has measured and indicated resources totaling 8.08 million tonnes with average grades of 55.45 g/t silver and 3.06% zinc. Our geologists are currently focused on the rigorous interpretation of data prior to 2019 to define the next phases of exploration, with the ultimate goal of reopening this mine. With a historical silver recovery rate of 77% and recent metallurgical testing suggesting potential optimizations, Abcourt believes that maximizing the value of this asset is critical in the current metals market environment.

Corporation Communication

Abcourt has significantly increased its strategic visibility since the beginning of 2026, notably through a prominent presence at international events such as PDAC and Pre-PDAC in Toronto. These platforms have allowed management to strengthen its ties with the financial community and highlight the potential of its assets. In addition to these trade shows, the Corporation has increased its targeted media appearances, granting in-depth interviews to specialized broadcasters such as Crux Investor and RCTV. These direct marketing efforts aim to ensure greater transparency and position Abcourt as a key player for institutional and retail investors.

Corporate Update

Abcourt announces that Mr. Loïc Bureau is leaving his position as Chief Operating Officer of Abcourt Mines, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities. The operations teams will now report on an interim basis to Pascal Hamelin until a new Chief Operating Officer is appointed. Abcourt remains fully committed to achieving its growth objectives toward commercial production at the Sleeping Giant mine.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations President and CEO Reseau ProMarket Inc. T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456 Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email: ir@abcourt.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the expected use of the proceeds from the Financing Facility and the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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