Spectral Capital Corporation: Spectral Capital on Track to Meet or Exceed 2026 Revenue Guidance of $450 Million with Over $200 Million Generated in First Two Months of the Year

Company Expects to be Profitable on a Full-Year Basis

SEATTLE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a technology investment and development company focused on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and quantum computing, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue in excess of $200 million from its data infrastructure businesses for the first two months of 2026. The revenue generated to date in 2026 positions the Company solidly on track to meet or exceed its previously provided full-year revenue guidance of $450 million.

Revenue performance to date in 2026 reflects continued acceleration in international data consumption volumes, as well as expanded bilateral agreements across the Company's global data infrastructure networks. The Company also now expects to report positive net income for 2026, though a number of variables, including the timing of carrier settlements, foreign currency fluctuations, and the pace of technology integration across its operating subsidiaries could impact annual profitability.

Profitability is expected to be supported by continued, modest margin improvement from Spectral's operating data infrastructure businesses through the integration of the Company's proprietary AI and AgenticAI technologies into their respective telecommunications platforms. Margin improvements are expected to be more variable than the revenue outlook for the year, as they involve technology integration risks, including the timing and effectiveness of deploying AI-driven optimization, routing, and fraud prevention tools across legacy carrier infrastructure.

Management Commentary

"Our data infrastructure business has started 2026 with significant momentum," said Jenifer Osterwalder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectral. "With over $200 million in revenue through the first two months of the year, we are confident that we are on track to meet or exceed our $450 million annual revenue guidance. Importantly, our strategy of combining proven telecommunications infrastructure with Spectral's AI capabilities is beginning to help scale our top-line while also driving improved unit economics which is positioning the Company to achieve full-year profitability for 2026. We remain keenly focused on driving further top-line and margin improvement, which we expect will help position Spectral increasingly favorably for a broader group of investors as we execute our planned NASDAQ uplisting."

"The first two months of 2026 have demonstrated the scalability and operating leverage inherent in our data infrastructure businesses," said Daniel Gilcher, Chief Financial Officer of Spectral. "While we are encouraged by the early margin improvement trends we are achieving, there is more work to do to effectively and quickly integrate our AI technologies into these operating environments. As we continue to progress with this work, we are seeing promising early results but are mindful that the rapid pace of this integration introduces variability that we have to manage diligently."

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a deep-tech IP platform that integrates R&D, IP strategy and commercial operations to deliver scalable, high-margin solutions. Anchored by profitable, cash-generating digital infrastructure businesses, Spectral combines the recurring economics of IP licensing and software with the stability of long-standing operator-led platforms. Its four-pillar model covers IP creation, monetization, software deployment, and acquisition of operating digital infrastructure businesses, building an AI and quantum enabled IP portfolio that can be applied across multiple operating companies and markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "guidance," "on track," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue, profitability expectations for the current quarter and full-year, anticipated margin improvements from AI technology integration, the Company's ability to meet or exceed its previously communicated revenue guidance, and the expected benefits of integrating AI technologies into the Company's data infrastructure operations.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to sustain recent revenue levels; dependence on a limited number of carrier relationships and customer concentration; changes in international telecommunications pricing, regulation, and competitive dynamics; foreign currency fluctuations, particularly with respect to the euro; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated operating synergies; risks associated with the integration of AI and AgenticAI technologies into existing telecommunications infrastructure, including technical, operational, and timing risks; the Company's history of operating losses and accumulated deficit; the ability to achieve and sustain profitability; liquidity and capital resource requirements; and general economic and market conditions. In particular, margins for our data infrastructure businesses have been quite modest and we expect them to continue in line with historical trends with only modest improvements. These improvements cannot be guaranteed but are dependent on a number of execution risks.

The financial information presented for the first two months of 2026 is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to adjustment upon completion of the Company's standard financial close and review procedures. The Company's revenue guidance and profitability expectations should not be regarded as a representation that such results will be achieved. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation