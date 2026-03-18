

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.75 percent.



Japan also will see January numbers for core machinery orders, with forecasts calling for a decline of 9.6 percent on month and a gain of 10.5 percent on year. That follows gains of 19.1 percent on month and 16.8 percent on year in December.



Australia will release February unemployment data, with forecasts calling the jobless rate steady at 4.1 percent. The economy is expected to add 20,300 jobs following the addition of 17,800 jobs in January.



New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year. That follows gains of 1.1 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in the three months prior.



Malaysia will release February figures for imports, exports, trade balance and consumer prices. In January, imports were up 5.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 19.6 percent for a trade surplus of MYR21.40 billion. Consumer prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year in the previous month.



The central bank in Taiwan will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.00 percent.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed until March 25 for the Saka New Year.



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