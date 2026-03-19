

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 1.1499 against the euro and 1.3252 against the pound, from its early 6-day lows of 1.1555 and 1.3374, respectively.



The greenback advanced to near a 2-month high of 0.7936 against the franc and a multi-month high of 159.90 against the yen, from an early low of 0.7845 and a 1-week low of 158.57, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



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