KARIYA, JAPAN, Mar 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION (hereinafter "DENSO") announced it has invested in Next Core Technologies, Inc. (Headquarters: Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture; President: Yuki Yamamoto; hereinafter "NCT") with the aim of jointly developing in the field of motor cores(1). These cores utilize iron-based amorphous alloys(2), which are a key materials for strengthening the competitiveness of next-generation Motor Generators (hereinafter "MG")(3).In the automotive industry, the adoption of electric vehicles such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)(4), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)(5), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)(6) are expected to expand over the mid to long term in pursuit of carbon neutrality. As a result, market demand for improved power efficiency in electric vehicles continues to grow. Against this backdrop, higher efficiency is increasingly required of MG, which play a critical role in extending driving range and improving driving performance of electrified vehicles .To meet these market needs, reducing power loss in MG is essential. Among various approaches, iron-based amorphous alloys-which can significantly reduce iron loss(7) occurring in motor cores-are increasingly considered a promising material to realize high-efficiency motors.Under these circumstances, DENSO has decided to invest in NCT, which possesses strong expertise in materials and processing technologies for iron-based amorphous alloys, to achieve early realization of MG's product competitiveness using this next-generation material.Through this investment, DENSO and NCT will accelerate joint development which aims to establish mass production of highly efficient motor cores for next-generation MG, by combining NCT's materials and processing technologies for amorphous alloy motor cores with DENSO's extensive expertise in MG product development. This initiative will contribute to further improvements in the performance of next-generation MG, thereby helping to extend the driving range of electric vehicles and enhance their driving performance.DENSO will continue to create valuable products that meet diverse market needs through proactive collaboration with competitive partners, contributing to the development of a sustainable mobility society and the realization of carbon neutrality.(1) Motor Core: An iron core inside a motor that conducts magnetic flux. It is manufactured by stacking thin electromagnetic steel sheets and has a significant impact on motor performance, efficiency, and heat generation.(2) Iron-Based Amorphous Alloy: A metallic material with a non-crystalline ("amorphous") atomic structure, enabling significant reduction of iron loss (power loss). However, it is also characterized by hardness and brittleness, making processing and mass production challenging.(3) Motor Generator (MG): A core motor installed in BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs that serves as the primary driving force during startup and driving, while also generating electricity during deceleration(4) BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle): A vehicle that runs solely on electricity without using gasoline(5) PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle): A vehicle that can run on electricity alone for short distances, similar to a BEV, and also uses gasoline when needed(6) HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle): A vehicle driven by a combination of an internal combustion engine and an electric motor(7) Iron Loss: Energy loss generated in the iron core of motorsSource: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.