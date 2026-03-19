

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day low of 1.2094 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2119.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 0.5828, 93.01 and 1.9708 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5797, 92.67 and 1.9757, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.19 against the aussie, 0.59 against the greenback, 94.00cagainst the yen and 1.95 against the euro.



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