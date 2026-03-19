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WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 21:58
71,86 Euro
+0,59 % +0,42
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,4471,5009:44
71,4471,5009:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming AGM

Rotterdam, the Netherlands (19 March 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today published the convocation and agenda for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held on Thursday 30 April 2026 at 10:30 CEST at the Company's offices at Wilhelminaplein 32, 3072 DE Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The convocation, agenda and further documentation for the AGM are available in the Investors' section of IMCD's website. The meeting will be held in person.

Shareholders are advised to check the information on the website regularly for any updates.

- xxx-

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2025, with over 5,200 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,779 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.
For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé
Corporate Communications Director
+31 10 290 86 14
mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland
Head of Investor Relations
+31 10 290 86 53
ir@imcdgroup.com

Attachment

  • PR IMCD_AGM 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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