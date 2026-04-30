

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IMCD N.V. (IMCD.AS) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR63 million, or EUR1.06 per share. This compares with EUR69 million, or EUR1.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to EUR1.267 billion from EUR1.260 billion last year.



IMCD N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR63 Mln. vs. EUR69 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.06 vs. EUR1.16 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.267 Bln vs. EUR1.260 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Macro-economic and political uncertainty make future developments and demand difficult to predict. However we remain confident that our strong commercial teams, digital and logistic infrastructure and the resilience of our business model, will continue to contribute value to our stakeholders and sustain our growth trajectory.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News