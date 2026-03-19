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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Frankfurt
18.03.26 | 15:25
44,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,96043,14009:43
42,98043,14009:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Yilport Oslo Terminal extend partnership with new order for electric reachstackers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 19 MARCH 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)

Kalmar and Yilport Oslo Terminal extend partnership with new order for electric reachstackers

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Yilport Oslo Terminal Investments AS to supply three Kalmar Electric Reachstackers. This order continues a long-standing partnership that began in 2016 and was recently further strengthened with a previously announced three-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2025 order intake, with delivery scheduled for early Q4 2026.

Yilport Oslo Terminal already has a number of Kalmar equipment, such as the Kalmar electric medium forklift and the Kalmar ECO reachstacker.

Bjørn Engelsen, Terminal Director, Yilport Oslo Terminal: "We selected Kalmar's electric reachstackers to further reduce our CO2 emissions and advance our environmental goals. At the same time, we needed assurance that the machines could deliver the uptime and performance our operations require. With the strong service partnership, the proven reliability of Kalmar equipment, and the performance data provided by Kalmar, we are confident these electric reachstackers will support our continued operational success."

Bredo Steen-Gundersen, Country Director Norway, Kalmar: "We highly appreciate our long-standing relationship with Yilport and the journey we have taken together. Seeing their fleet evolve from diesel to Eco machines and now to fully electric solutions highlights their strong commitment to reducing CO2 emissions. We are proud to partner with them and support their ongoing efforts to achieve their environmental goals."

Further information for the press:

Bredo Steen-Gundersen, Country Director, Kalmar Norway, bredo.steen-gundersen@kalmarglobal.com

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counter Balanced, tel. +358445353030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachments

  • Kalmar and Yilport Oslo Terminal extend partnership with new order for electric reachstackers
  • Kalmar Electric Reachstacker

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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