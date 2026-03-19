

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - German Telecommunications provider 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) reported Thursday lower earnings for fiscal year 2025, despite growth in revenues.



The company, which is part of United Internet AG (UTDI.DE), also issued outlook, expecting EBITDA growth until fiscal 2028.



In fiscal 2025, the company's earnings per share decreased 22.3 percent to 0.94 euros compared to 1.21 euros in the previous year.



EBIT declined 32.7 percent to 208.2 million euros from 309.4 million euros in the prior year. EBITDA decreased 9 percent to 537.5 million euros from 590.8 million euros last year.



However, revenue increased 1.8 percent to 4.14 billion euros from 4.06 billion euros a year ago, with service revenue up 1.0 percent to 3.34 billion euros.



Further, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.05 euros per share for fiscal 2025 at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 20.



Looking ahead, 1&1 AG expects service revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be at the previous year's level of 3.66 billion euros including 1&1 Versatel. EBITDA in 2026 is expected to rise to approximately 800 million euros from 689 million euros in 2025 including 1&1 Versatel.



For fiscal years 2027 and 2028, the company anticipates operating EBITDA growth of approximately 100 million euros per year, with cash capex expected to remain at a similar level to 2026.



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