

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK, RAA.DE) Thursday said that its fourth quarter profit declined 2 percent, impacted by currency effects. Sales revenues, however, climbed 7 percent. The company also provided outlook for the next year and proposed a dividend.



The German manufacturer of kitchen equipment posted profit of 70.8 million euros or 6.22 euros per share in the fourth quarter, down from 71.8 million euros or 6.23 euros per share in the same period last year.



According to Rational AG, sales revenues for the three-month period rose 7 percent to 341.3 million euros from 318.0 million euros a year ago. The company's EBIT came in at 98.3 million euros, up 12 percent from 87.6 million euros in the previous year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company expects sales revenue growth in the mid-to-high percentage range and EBIT margin of between 25 percent and 26 percent.



The company said that its Executive Board plans to propose a dividend of 16.00 euros per share along with a special dividend of 4.00 euros per share.



On the Xetra Exchange, RAA.DE ended Wednesday's trading at 667.50 euros, down 1.04 percent.



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