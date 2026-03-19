Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director Dealing

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Juho Jalkanen, CEO of the Company, subscribed 23,656 ordinary shares in Faron at price of EUR 0.5 per share on 17 March 2026, pursuant to the rights issue announced by the Company on 10 March 2026.
Additionally, Juho Jalkanen subscribed 4,860 ordinary shares in Faron at a price of EUR 0.5 per share on 17 March 2026 on behalf of persons closely associated.
Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
For more information, please contact:
IR Partners, Finland
FINN Partners, US
+1 847 791-8085
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
+44 (0) 207 213 0880
Sisu Partners Oy
+358 (0)40 555 4727
About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated/persons subject to the notification requirement
a.
Name
Juho Jalkanen
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
CEO
b.
Initial notification/
Initial Notification
c.
Reference number
148007/7/4
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
b.
LEI
7437009H31TO1DC0EB42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share
b.
Nature of the transaction
Subscription
Price(s) per share (p)
Volume(s)
EUR 0.5
23,796
d.
Aggregated information
e.
Date of the transaction
17.3.2026 (outside a trading venue)
f.
Venue
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-director-dealing-1149210