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WKN: A3CQZU | ISIN: US44891N2080 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LRA
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 17:50
33,260 Euro
-0,09 % -0,030
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IAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
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32,95033,44009:49
32,93033,42009:46
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2026 23:45 Uhr
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Affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Care.com from IAC

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-headquartered private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, today announced that an affiliate of Pacific Avenue has completed the acquisition of Care.com from IAC Inc. (NASDAQ: IAC).

Care.com is a leading platform and brand in the growing $400 billion market for family care, anchored by the largest online network of background-checked child and senior caregivers in the U.S.

Care.com operates both a scaled consumer marketplace and an enterprise benefits platform. Since 2007, more than 45 million people have turned to Care.com to find child care, senior care, pet care and housekeeping support. Care.com also partners with more than 700 employers, including many of the Fortune 100, to deliver care-related benefits that combine access to the Care.com platform and comprehensive backup care solutions provided in-home, in-center and through camps and activities, along with a broader suite of care support solutions.

As a standalone company, Care.com will accelerate its enterprise expansion while continuing to strengthen its consumer marketplace. With Pacific Avenue's investment and support, the Company will move faster on product innovation, scale its employer partnerships, and enhance the platform experience for the millions of families and caregivers who rely on it.

"We are excited to officially welcome Care.com to the Pacific Avenue portfolio as the first investment in Pacific Avenue Fund II. The transaction aligns squarely with our focus on executing corporate carve-outs to acquire market-leading businesses with strong fundamentals and clear opportunities for value creation. We're excited to work with Brad and the Care.com team to unlock the company's full potential in serving families, caregivers, and its enterprise partners"

- Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

"Today marks the start of our next chapter with Pacific Avenue Capital Partners and an exciting moment for Care.com," said Brad Wilson, CEO of Care.com. "We're focused on accelerating how we support families and caregivers while continuing to expand our solutions for employers who recognize caregiving as essential to their workforce. With a strong foundation in place, we're moving forward with clarity and confidence in the opportunity ahead."

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Pacific Avenue. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to Pacific Avenue. KPMG LLP provided accounting and tax advisory services. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to IAC and Latham and Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to IAC.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

Chris Baddon
Managing Director
cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/affiliate-of-pacific-avenue-capital-partners-completes-acquisition-o-1149011

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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