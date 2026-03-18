Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Announces Private Placement Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQB:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated March 12, 2026, the Company will not be proceeding with the private placement.

"Orogen is well funded to pursue its objective of project generation and royalty acquisition," commented CEO Paddy Nicol. "We continue to actively evaluate the Company's capital resources in the context of current and future capital requirements and prevailing capital market conditions. The cancellation of this private placement does not alter the Company's exploration and investment strategy. Over the course of 2026, our exploration outlook includes up to 16 partner funded drill programs, representing more than 50,000 metres of drilling. These programs are expected to advance our projects and royalties and increase the probability of exploration discovery. In addition, we are also pursuing several short-term acquisition opportunities that are complementary to the Company's existing portfolio."

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions of precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1015 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6C 1H2

info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-announces-private-placement-update-1149151