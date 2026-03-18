Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJ4S | ISIN: DK0061123312 | Ticker-Symbol: 96X
Frankfurt
18.03.26 | 15:25
2,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2026 21:45 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for FG001 in High-Grade Glioma

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) ("FluoGuide" or the "Company"), a biotech company maximizing surgical outcomes in oncology by lighting up cancer, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to FG001 as an intraoperative imaging agent to guide surgical resection of high-grade glioma.

U.S. FDA Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. The purpose is to get important new drugs to patients earlier.

FluoGuide's Fast Track designation reflects FDA's recognition of the serious and life-threatening nature of high-grade glioma, as well as compelling data supporting FG001's potential to address an unmet medical need through improved intraoperative tumor detection. The designation also provides the company with potential regulatory advantages that may help accelerate FG001's development and regulatory review.

"Fast Track designation for FG001 is a meaningful recognition by FDA of the significant unmet need in high-grade glioma and the potential of our program to improve intraoperative tumor detection," said Donna Haire, COO of FluoGuide "We greatly value the opportunity to work closely with the FDA and deeply appreciate their engagement as we continue to advance FG001 for patients facing this devastating cancer."

For FluoGuide, this designation enables earlier and more frequent interactions with FDA, including meetings and written communications to align key aspects of development such as trial design, endpoints, and the evidence needed to support approval. The frequent engagement with the FDA can help identify and resolve issues sooner, increase FluoGuide's confidence in the development pathway, enhance development predictability, and support a more efficient path through clinical development.

Fast Track designation may also make FG001 eligible for Rolling Review, allowing sections of the future NDA to be submitted and reviewed as they are completed rather than waiting for the full application, which can shorten overall review timelines. In addition, if applicable criteria are met, FG001 could also qualify for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, which could create the potential for a faster approval and review process, further strengthening the opportunity to advance a potentially differentiated imaging agent that may address persistent unmet need beyond current available approaches for patients with high-grade glioma, a devastating cancer with extremely poor outcomes.

Following the FDA green light on FluoGuide's IND in January, the Company is in preparation to initiate the planned U.S. Phase 2 registration trial of FG001 in high-grade glioma with first patient planned to be enrolled in Q2 this year. FluoGuide anticipates that two U.S. clinical trials will be required to support U.S. regulatory approval of FG001 for HGG.

"We are very pleased archieving this important milestone in our endevor to help patients with high-grade glioma" said Morten Albrechtsen, CEO of FluoGuide.

For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB
Website: www.skmg.se

About FluoGuide
FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated in several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

This information is information that FluoGuide A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-18 21:19 CET.

Attachments
FluoGuide receives FDA Fast Track Designation for FG001 in high-grade glioma

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/fluoguide-receives-fda-fast-track-designation-for-fg001-in-high-grade-glioma-1149134

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.