Amdocs Management Limited: PLDT's Smart Selects Amdocs to Transform Retail Operations with AI-Powered Store Genie

Delivered on Amdocs aOS, Store Genie embeds telco-specific AI agents into customer engagement workflows, advancing Smart's AI innovation on a scalable, telco-grade foundation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), wireless subsidiary of PLDT, a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, has selected Amdocs to help transform its retail and frontline operations through an agentic AI solution called Store Genie.

Powered by Amdocs' Cognitive Core, a core capability within aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco, and running on AWS cloud infrastructure, Store Genie embeds telco-specific intelligence directly into frontline workflows. Store Genie enables autonomous real-time issue resolution within retail interactions, reduces handling time, and improves productivity across Smart's retail footprint. The solution localizes agentic workflows for high-volume, multilingual environments while operating within telco-grade governance and control.

Store Genie is currently deployed across all Smart retail stores, with initial results indicating that more than 90% of customer requests are resolved through the platform. Cognitive Core accelerates AI adoption for communications service providers (CSPs) by integrating telco-specific intelligence with existing AI ecosystems and BSS/OSS stacks, ensuring governed, scalable deployment within live operational environments.

"We are focused on embedding AI-driven intelligence directly into our retail operations to strengthen how our teams engage with customers and manage service interactions," said Gilbert Gaw, First Vice President and Head of Information Technology and the Transformation Office, PLDT and Smart. "With Store Genie, we are integrating agentic capabilities into our frontline workflows, enabling real-time resolution of customer requests while maintaining the scalability, governance, and operational control required in a high-volume telecom retail environment."

"Our customers expect experiences that are simple, intuitive, and relevant to their needs," said Eden Techico, VP - Retail Sales and Transformation at Smart. "Through our collaboration with Amdocs on the Cognitive Core-powered Store Genie, we are integrating agentic AI directly into our retail workflows, moving beyond isolated automation to coordinated, end-to-end execution. This enables our teams to resolve customer requests faster and deliver more consistent engagement across our stores."

"In telecom, the difference between traditional chatbot-like experiences and truly AI-powered customer engagement, is the contextual intelligence built on industry verticalization," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Leveraging the Cognitive Core from Amdocs aOS, Smart is embedding telco-specific AI directly into its retail and service environments, aligning innovation with business imperatives and building a scalable intelligence foundation that supports real-time decisions today and future innovation."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 3, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pldts-smart-selects-amdocs-to-transform-retail-operations-with-ai-1148873