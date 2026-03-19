

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Landsec (LAND.L) said it has agreed a 192,000 sq ft lease with bp for its office development at Timber Square, SE1. The lease covers the entire 15-storey Ink building, which will become bp's global headquarters. The company noted that the development of Timber Square completes this month and, as a result of this agreement, will be 54% let.



Oliver Knight, Head of Workplace at Landsec, said: 'bp is one of the biggest and most respected companies in the UK and their selection of Timber Square underscores the strength of demand for highly connected, sustainable workspace in locations like Bankside.'



At last close, Landsec shares were trading at 590.00 pence, up 0.085%.



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