Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced the appointment of Yalcin Yilmaz as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective April 1, 2026. Yilmaz, currently Vice President Europe Asia Pacific Developed, succeeds Quin Liu, who has elected to step away from the business after 16 years of global leadership.

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Yalcin Yilmaz, Chief Commercial Officer, Logitech

Yilmaz, a Logitech veteran from Basel, Switzerland, rose through roles from key account manager in Switzerland to VP of Europe Asia Pacific Developed over a 22-year Logitech career. He delivered growth across multiple regions in sales, marketing and general management roles. Notably, he and his team championed the launch of Logitech G PLAY and Logi WORK, the company's annual flagship brand events.

"We are grateful to Quin for all he has given to Logitech, and for building a strong talent bench," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Yalcin's experience and track record of growth will ensure our global Sales and Marketing organization will continue to excel."

"I'm honored to lead the Global Commercial Organization," said Yilmaz. "I have grown with this organization since 2004 and understand the passion and resilience that define our complementary, winning teams. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners around the world to innovate and drive shared growth."

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

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Contacts:

Editorial Contact(s):

Bruno Rodriguez, Global Head of Corporate Communications, brodriguez1@logitech.com