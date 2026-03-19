u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

With JODY-W6, u-blox brings secure tri-band Wi-Fi6E for industrial IoT



19.03.2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST





A compact, host-based connectivity module delivering secure, high-throughput wireless performance, and Bluetooth Dual-Mode with NXP IW623 chipset. Thalwil, Switzerland - March 19, 2026 - u-blox a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announces the launch of the JODY-W6 , the latest addition to its JODY family of modules. Based on the NXP Semiconductors IW623 chipset, the JODY-W6 combines tri-band Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 / 5 / 6 GHz) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth Dual-Mode including LE Audio and qualified against Bluetooth Core 5.4. This powerful integration delivers higher throughput, better network availability, and an improved audio experience while addressing the industry's growing need for secure, professional-grade wireless connectivity in industrial and IoT applications. The introduction of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio comes at a critical time, as industries face increasing spectrum congestion, demand for richer user experiences, and the need to comply with emerging cybersecurity regulations. High-performance, secure connectivity for demanding applications JODY-W6 is built on the NXP IW623 chipset and supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with 2x2 MIMO: Featuring Bluetooth Dual-Mode including LE Audio, JODY-W6 is qualified against Bluetooth Core 5.4. With a compact footprint and pin compatibility with the JODY module family, the new host-based multiradio module facilitates seamless migration across technology generations, offering simplicity, flexibility and cost savings in design. JODY-W6 provides a professional-grade solution designed to withstand harsh operating environments (-40 °C to +85 °C) while bringing enhanced security features, including NXP EdgeLock and secure boot on chip, to address growing cybersecurity requirements across industrial IoT deployments. The JODY-W6 is well suited for industrial automation, healthcare, network infrastructure, and smart building applications, as well as security and surveillance systems that demand secure, high-throughput, and low-latency wireless performance. Flexible and easy to integrate Supporting SDIO or PCIe interfaces, the JODY-W6 offers flexibility for a wide range of host-based designs. The module is available in variants with two or three antenna pins, making it adaptable to diverse product requirements. Evaluation kits, including EVK-JODY-W683 and an M.2 form factor option, simplify design, testing, and integration. Strategic impact and market outlook "By integrating our latest IW623 chipset into the JODY module family, u-blox is unlocking the potential for innovative applications and enhanced business growth. The high-performance JODY-W6 module series exemplifies the quality, expertise, and market insight that earned u-blox its Gold Partner status and continues to uphold these standards. We believe this will create new opportunities and drive meaningful benefits for both companies," says Larry Olivas, General Manager, Wireless Connectivity Solutions at NXP. With the launch of the JODY-W6, u-blox is not only expanding its portfolio of professional-grade wireless modules but also reinforcing its position as a leader in industrial connectivity. By integrating the latest NXP IW623 chipset and supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio, the JODY-W6 addresses critical industry challenges such as spectrum congestion, cybersecurity compliance, and demand for high-performance wireless solutions. This launch marks a pivotal step in enabling next-generation IoT applications across industrial automation, healthcare, and smart infrastructure - helping customers innovate faster, scale smarter, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Availability Samples of the JODY-W6 (Industrial) will be available starting early Q2 2026, with volume production planned for end of Q2 2026. For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 44 722 7384 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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