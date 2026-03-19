u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
A compact, host-based connectivity module delivering secure, high-throughput wireless performance, and Bluetooth Dual-Mode with NXP IW623 chipset.
Thalwil, Switzerland - March 19, 2026 - u-blox a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announces the launch of the JODY-W6, the latest addition to its JODY family of modules. Based on the NXP Semiconductors IW623 chipset, the JODY-W6 combines tri-band Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 / 5 / 6 GHz) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth Dual-Mode including LE Audio and qualified against Bluetooth Core 5.4. This powerful integration delivers higher throughput, better network availability, and an improved audio experience while addressing the industry's growing need for secure, professional-grade wireless connectivity in industrial and IoT applications. The introduction of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio comes at a critical time, as industries face increasing spectrum congestion, demand for richer user experiences, and the need to comply with emerging cybersecurity regulations.
High-performance, secure connectivity for demanding applications
JODY-W6 is built on the NXP IW623 chipset and supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with 2x2 MIMO: Featuring Bluetooth Dual-Mode including LE Audio, JODY-W6 is qualified against Bluetooth Core 5.4. With a compact footprint and pin compatibility with the JODY module family, the new host-based multiradio module facilitates seamless migration across technology generations, offering simplicity, flexibility and cost savings in design. JODY-W6 provides a professional-grade solution designed to withstand harsh operating environments (-40 °C to +85 °C) while bringing enhanced security features, including NXP EdgeLock and secure boot on chip, to address growing cybersecurity requirements across industrial IoT deployments.
The JODY-W6 is well suited for industrial automation, healthcare, network infrastructure, and smart building applications, as well as security and surveillance systems that demand secure, high-throughput, and low-latency wireless performance.
Flexible and easy to integrate
Supporting SDIO or PCIe interfaces, the JODY-W6 offers flexibility for a wide range of host-based designs. The module is available in variants with two or three antenna pins, making it adaptable to diverse product requirements. Evaluation kits, including EVK-JODY-W683 and an M.2 form factor option, simplify design, testing, and integration.
Strategic impact and market outlook
says Larry Olivas, General Manager, Wireless Connectivity Solutions at NXP.
With the launch of the JODY-W6, u-blox is not only expanding its portfolio of professional-grade wireless modules but also reinforcing its position as a leader in industrial connectivity. By integrating the latest NXP IW623 chipset and supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio, the JODY-W6 addresses critical industry challenges such as spectrum congestion, cybersecurity compliance, and demand for high-performance wireless solutions. This launch marks a pivotal step in enabling next-generation IoT applications across industrial automation, healthcare, and smart infrastructure - helping customers innovate faster, scale smarter, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Availability
Samples of the JODY-W6 (Industrial) will be available starting early Q2 2026, with volume production planned for end of Q2 2026.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2294110
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2294110 19.03.2026 CET/CEST