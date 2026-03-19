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WKN: A41Y3L | ISIN: FI4000592472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DW
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:03
7,700 Euro
-0,65 % -0,050
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
36 Leser
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Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Lassila & Tikanoja Plc's President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi to step down at his own request in 2027

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
Stock exchange release
19 March 2026 at 9 AM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc's President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi to step down at his own request in 2027

Eero Hautaniemi, who has served as President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc since 2019, has informed the company of his wish to step down from his position no later than 30 June 2027.

The Board of Directors of the company has initiated the recruitment process for a new President and CEO.

"I would already like to express my sincere thanks to Eero for the excellent cooperation and his strong commitment to the company. Since 2019, Eero has successfully steered the company and, following the successful demerger, has decisively launched the implementation of the strategy of the new circular economy company," says Jukka Leinonen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja.

"Following the successful demerger, Lassila & Tikanoja is now a pure-play circular economy company and in an excellent position to capitalize on the opportunities offered by growing markets. I feel that 2027 offers a natural and well-timed opportunity to transition the role of President and CEO to a new leader and move this exciting journey into its next phase," says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Board of Directors

For further information:

Jukka Leinonen
Chair of the Board of Directors
jukka.leinonen@lassila-tikanoja.fi

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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