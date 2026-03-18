Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884632 | ISIN: IL0010827264 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.03.26 | 20:56
56,65 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 22:52 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, reported today its results for the three-month and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for The Fourth Quarter and 12 Months of 2025:

  • Revenues: increased by 13.4% to $46.5 million compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, revenues increased by 17.0% to $178.0 million compared to $152.1 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Gross Profit: increased by 23.6% to $11.7 million (25.2% of revenues) compared to $9.5 million (23.1% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, gross profit increased by 33.6% to $44.1 million (24.8% of revenues) compared to $33.0 million (21.7% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.
  • Operating Income: increased by 20.2% to $4.9 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $4.1 million (10.0% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, operating income increased by 50.5% to $18.8 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $12.5 million (8.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.
  • Net Income: increased by 32.2% to $4.7 million compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, net income increased by 50.6% to $16.8 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: increased by 24.0% to $6.9 million (14.8% of revenues) compared to $5.5 million (13.5% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2025 increased by 36.7% to $25.5 million (14.3% of revenues) compared to $18.6 million (12.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.
  • Cash flow provided from operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $5.6 million and $15.0 million, respectively, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of ($1.0) million and $(5.8) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "We are very pleased with the results for the full year of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025. TAT delivered record results marking 2025 as our third consecutive year of growth and improvement across all key financial metrics.

For the full year of 2025 we achieved record revenue of $178 million and margin expansion in all profitability parameters including a record high EBITDA margin. We demonstrated capabilities to grow organically at a rapid pace within our industry while improving margins quarter after quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenue followed a seasonal trajectory, resulting in a stabilization of pace compared to earlier periods. Nevertheless, we achieved organic growth of over 13%, a rate that outperforms broader industry organic growth."

Mr. Zamir added: "We ended the year with a backlog and long-term agreements value of approximately $550 million, up from $429 million entering 2025, providing strong revenue visibility and supporting our objective for continued growth through 2026. With sustained demand across the aviation MRO market, we remain focused on executing our strategy, expanding our capabilities, and pursuing M&A opportunities that strengthen our position in thermal management and power systems".

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast to review the quarterly and annual results on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at the link below or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.

Conference call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

We are a leading provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries. We operate four operational units: (i) original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through our Kiryat Gat facility (TAT Israel); (ii) maintenance repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through our subsidiary Limco Airepair Inc. ("Limco"); (iii) MRO services for aviation components through our subsidiary, Piedmont Aviation Component Services LLC ("Piedmont") (mainly Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs") and landing gear); and (iv) overhaul and coating of jet engine components through our subsidiary, Turbochrome Ltd. ("Turbochrome").

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through TAT Israel primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) a broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO and OEM of heat transfer solutions include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates a Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA")-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs and landing gear. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of jet engine overhaul through its Turbochrome facility includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

Contact:
Mr. Eran Yunger
Director of IR
[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and/or this report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands





December 31,




2025


2024







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents



$51,259


$7,129

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $172
and $400 thousands as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



33,420


29,697

Inventory



75,549


68,540

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,071


7,848







Total current assets



166,299


113,214







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:






Property, plant and equipment, net



46,922


41,576

Operating lease right of use assets



5,807


2,282

Intangible assets, net



1,452


1,553

Investment in affiliates



4,905


2,901

Restricted deposit



307


305

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



398


654

Deferred tax assets



639


877







Total non-current assets



60,430


50,148







Total assets



$226,729


$163,362







TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands





December 31




2025


2024







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY












CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Current maturities of long-term loans



$2,227


$2,083

Short term loans



-


4,350

Accounts payable



12,986


12,158

Accrued expenses and other



17,296


18,594

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



1,474


939







Total current liabilities



33,983


38,124







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Long-term loans



9,485


10,938

Operating lease liabilities



4,448


1,345

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



770


986

Deferred tax liabilities



1,652


-







Total non-current liabilities



16,355


13,269













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 11)












Total liabilities



50,338


51,393







SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY:






Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value. Authorized: 19,000,000 shares at
December 31, 2025 and 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2024

Issued:13,257,610 and 11,214,831 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024,
respectively

Outstanding: 12,983,137 and 10,940,358 shares at December 31, 2025
and 2024, respectively



-


-

Additional paid-in capital



136,578


89,697

Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024



(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



643


(76)

Retained earnings



41,258


24,436







Total shareholders' equity



176,391


111,969







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$226,729


$163,362

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

December 31


Year ended December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

















Revenues:








Products

$13,046


$11,879


$50,850


$47,710

Services

33,488


29,165


127,165


104,406


46,534


41,044


178,015


152,116









Cost of revenue:








Products

9,180


8,792


35,793


33,986

Services

25,636


22,769


98,124


85,116


34,816


31,561


133,917


119,102

Gross profit

11,718


9,483


44,098


33,014









Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

497


302


1,384


1,248

Selling and marketing

2,470


2,099


8,576


7,746

General and administrative

4,208


2,961


15,730


11,901

Other (income) expense

(404)


7


(404)


(383)


6,771


5,369


25,286


20,512

Operating income

4,947


4,114


18,812


12,502









Interest expenses

175


289


1,010


1,472

Other financial expenses, net

32


169


325


477

Income before taxes on income

4,740


3,656


17,477


10,553









Provision for taxes on income

519


289


2,143


195

Income before share of equity investment

4,221


3,367


15,334


10,358









Share in profits of equity investment of
affiliated companies

505


208


1,488


809

Net income

$4,726


$3,575


$16,822


$11,167

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

December 31


Year ended December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net income

$4,726


$3,575


$16,822


$11,167









Earnings per share








Basic

$0.36


$0.33


$1.39


$1.08

Diluted

$0.36


$0.32


$1.37


$1.00









Weighted average number of shares
outstanding








Basic

12,959,476


10,887,540


12,075,678


10,363,978

Diluted

13,093,285


11,707,622


12,283,312


11,215,827









TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net income

$4,726


$3,575


$16,822


$11,167

Other comprehensive income (loss), net:








Net unrealized losses from derivatives

-


-


-


(27)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

144


(197)


719


(76)

Total comprehensive income

$4,870


$3,378


$17,541


$11,064











Ordinary shares




Accumulated









Number of
shares issued


Amount


Additional paid-in capital


other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained earnings


Total
shareholders' equity

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022


9,186,019


$2,842


$66,245


$(26)


$(2,088)


$8,597


$75,570

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 202 3 :















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


53


-


4,672


4,725

Exercise of options


32,466


8


157


-


-


-


165

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141 thousands


1,158,600


290


9,774


-


-


-


10,064

Share based compensation


-


-


159


-


-


-


159

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 3


10,377,085


3,140


76,335


27


(2,088)


13,269


90,683

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 202 4 :















Comprehensive income (loss)


-


-


-


(103)


-


11,167


11,064

Exercise of options


164,406


12


(12)


-


-


-


-

Cancel of shares par value


-


(3,152)


3,152


-


-


-


-

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $162 thousands


673,340


-


9,827


-


-


-


9,827

Share based compensation


-


-


395


-


-


-


395

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024


11,214,831


-


89,697


(76)


(2,088)


24,436


111,969

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025:















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


719


-


16,822


17,541

Exercise of options


175,481


-


282


-


-


-


282

Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of $2,769 thousands


1,625,000


-


39,415


-


-


-


39,415

Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance costs of $413 thousands


242,298


-


5,953


-


-


-


5,953

Share based compensation


-


-


1,231


-


-


-


1,231

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025


13,257,610


$-


$136,578


$643


$(2,088)


$41,258


$176,391


















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income


$4,726


$3,575


$16,822


$11,167










Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization


1,339


1,136


5,101


5,455

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives


-


22


-


22

Net change in operating right of use asset and operating lease liability


112


18


112


18

Noncash financial expenses (income)


1,247


79


1,881


(187)

Decrease in restructuring plan provision


-


(63)


-


(63)

Change in allowance for credit losses


(149)


55


(228)


55

Share in results of affiliated companies


(505)


(208)


(1,488)


(809)

Share based compensation


551


185


1,231


395

Capital gains from sale of property, plant and equipment


(401)


(123)


(401)


(478)

Deferred income taxes, net


424


208


1,890


117

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable


59


(37)


(3,495)


(9,743)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses


394


(625)


2,235


(1,463)

Decrease (increase) in inventory


1,520


(6,510)


(7,532)


(17,165)

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable


(4,381)


(746)


359


2,170

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other


629


2,073


(1,513)


4,691

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


5,565


(961)


14,974


(5,818)










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


900


-


900


1,275

Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(2,044)


(1,569)


(10,954)


(5,126)

Net cash used in investing activities


(1,144)


(1,569)


(10,054)


(3,851)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repayments of long-term loans


$(528)


$(562)


$(2,088)


$(2,016)

Net change in short term loans


-


1,754


(4,350)


(7,650)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of underwriters' option


-


-


48,550


9,827

Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option


-


(96)


(3,182)


-

Proceeds from exercise of options


282


-


282


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(246)


1,096


39,212


161



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


4,175


(1,434)


44,132


(9,508)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period


47,391


8,868


7,434


16,942

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$51,566


$7,434


$51,566


$7,434










Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:









Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities


104


165


3,859


983

Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment


-


95


579


155










Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Interest paid


55


111


1,001


1,400










TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

















Net income

$4,726


$3,575


$16,822


$11,167

Adjustments:








Share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies

(505)


(208)


(1,488)


(809)

Provision for income taxes

519


289


2,143


195

Financial expenses, net

207


458


1,335


1,949

Depreciation and amortization

1,385


1,254


5,410


5,717

Share based compensation

551


185


1,231


395

Adjusted EBITDA

$6,883


$5,553


$25,453


$18,614









SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.