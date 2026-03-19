

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - MGM China Holdings Limited (M04.F) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at HK$5.074 billion, or HK$1.329 per share. This compares with HK$4.603 billion, or HK$1.206 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to HK$34.787 billion from HK$31.387 billion last year.



MGM China Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: HK$5.074 Bln. vs. HK$4.603 Bln. last year. -EPS: HK$1.329 vs. HK$1.206 last year. -Revenue: HK$34.787 Bln vs. HK$31.387 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News