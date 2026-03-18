Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888379 | ISIN: US4657411066 | Ticker-Symbol: IT6
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 11:01
81,50 Euro
+1,88 % +1,50
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ITRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITRON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,5080,0011:40
78,5080,0010:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 23:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Itron, Inc.: Itron and Ausgrid Advance Energy Resource Integration to Millions of Consumers in Eastern Australia

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced that it is extending its collaboration with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, to deploy Itron's IntelliFLEX Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management System (LV DERMS), which is specifically designed to enable electricity distributors like Ausgrid to manage Consumer Energy Resources (CERs), including rooftop solar, battery systems and electric vehicles.

Australians are installing rooftop solar in record numbers. In New South Wales (NSW), on Australia's east coast, around 1 million households and small businesses (approximately one quarter of all homes in the state) have rooftop solar installed. While these technologies enable Australian consumers to save money and reduce emissions, this rapid adoption increases the risk of minimum system load events (where supply outstrips demand) and the likelihood of power instabilities leading to outages if not managed.

In December, Ausgrid, working with the NSW Government and other NSW DNSPs, commenced delivery of the NSW Emergency Backstop Mechanism, a last resort grid protection against these grid reliability risks. The Emergency Backstop Mechanism requires NSW distributors, such as Ausgrid, to have the ability to temporarily reduce or pause the exporting and/or generation of rooftop solar systems in emergency situations at the direction of AEMO.

In response to this requirement, Ausgrid has chosen to collaborate with Itron and deploy Itron's IntelliFLEX LV DERMS solution. LV DERMS provides Ausgrid with the technology it needs to meet its obligations safely and efficiently by enabling the real-time monitoring and control of rooftop solar systems in its network area. IntelliFLEX LV DERMS also gives Ausgrid enhanced visibility into its low voltage network, allowing operators to identify constraints, monitor CER performance and respond to changing conditions in real-time.

"Building on more than 15-years of collaboration with Ausgrid, which initially included the deployment of Itron's IEE Meter Data Management System, this project reinforces our shared commitment to advanced low voltage visibility," said Don Reeves, Itron's senior vice president of Outcomes. "By deploying IntelliFLEX LV DERMS, Ausgrid is equipping its network with the technology needed to safely and securely integrate the rapid increase of rooftop solar."

Itron will showcase its IntelliFLEX LV DERMS and Grid Edge Intelligence solutions at the Energy Networks Australia Conference, booth #43, March 17 to 19, 2026, in Adelaide, Australia. At the event, Itron will demonstrate how its analytics and control capabilities help electricity distributors improve low voltage network visibility, manage the rapid growth of consumer energy resources and maintain grid stability as electrification accelerates.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com-

Itron and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and region. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
509-891-3802
PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
512-560-1172
Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

  • LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc
  • X: www.x.com/itroninc
  • Newsroom: https://itron.com/newsroom
  • Blog: https://itron.com/blog

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.