Key Highlights

Intersected a shallow 10-metre mineralized interval with higher-intensity zone beginning at 52 metres downhole

Continuity confirmed with mineralization connecting Pods 1 and 7

Radiometric readings of up to 1,000 cps intersected in both drill holes

Mineralization remains open along strike, supporting further expansion potential

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger") or the ("Company") reports results from the first two drill holes of its 2026 winter program at the ACKIO prospect on its 100% owned Hook Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1, Figure 2).

"ACKIO stands out because of its shallow nature. Uranium mineralization beginning this close to surface is uncommon, particularly in the Athabasca Basin, and it enhances the overall attractiveness of the discovery as we continue to expand it. With mineralization open in multiple directions, we see meaningful opportunity for further growth. These results confirm continuity across multiple pods and support our interpretation of a broader mineralized system at ACKIO. The next phase of drilling will step south to test for additional zones along the broader fertile trend," said Rebecca Hunter President & CEO of Geiger.

Early drilling on ACKIO has extended mineralization in both Pod 1 and Pod 7, supporting continuity within the structurally controlled system. Both holes intersected mineralization within discrete fault and alteration zones with radiometric readings of up to 1,000 counts per second (cps). One hole returned a continuous 10-metre mineralized interval, beginning at 52 metres downhole which included a high-intensity zone at approximately 57 metres.

ACKIO Mineralization

The 2026 program targeted mineralization at Pods 1 and 7, which are presentwithin structurally controlled zones marked by strong brecciation and alteration, including hematite, chlorite and sulphides, hosted in variable calc-silicate and calc-pelite rocks. Localized desilicification and albitization are observed near higher-grade intervals and appear to be associated with stronger radiometric responses.

In hole AK26-145, mineralization was intersected from 52 to 62 metres, with peak radiometric readings of up to 1,000 cps (Figure 3). Additional mineralization was also intersected at depth near the northern extent of Pod 7, and Pod 7 was successfully extended in both completed holes. Assay results are pending, and the radiometric data reported herein were collected using handheld scintillometer measurements.

Radiometric readings are reported in counts per second (cps) and were obtained using a handheld CT-007 scintillometer by GammaGuard to measure gamma radiation on drill core. These readings are indicative only and may not directly correlate with uranium grades. Assay results will be reported once received from the laboratory.

Figure 1: Geiger projects location map in the Athabasca Basin. The ACKIO prospect is identified with a red circle.

Figure 2: ACKIO prospect area with 2026 drill holes, proposed drill holes with the historical drillholes.

Figure 3: Highest grades intersected in AK26-145 intersecting extension of the Zone 1 pod at the ACKIO prospect at around 57 m. Disseminated uranium mineralization is present within a sulphidic and chloritic zone in a brecciated calc-silicate unit.

Figure 4: 2026 proposed drill target areas.

Figure 5: Target areas at the ACKIO prospect overlain on a Total Magnetic Intensity magnetic map and a 30 Hz ZTEM conductivity anomaly, which is closely associated with the mineralization in the ACKIO area.

Hook Project Overview

Approximately 800 metres have been completed to date at the Hook Project, with drilling focused thus far on ACKIO and the TT area (Figure 4).

At ACKIO (Figure 5), the current program is designed to expand high-grade Pod 1 and Pod 7, test approximately 500 metres of strike for additional mineralized zones, and evaluate southern and eastern extensions along the broader structural corridor.

In the TT area, located 5.5 kilometres southwest of ACKIO, drilling is designed to follow up on strong historical clay alteration ranging from 30 to 145 metres in thickness, test beneath the alteration zone for the underlying mineralized system, and evaluate along-strike potential within a coincident gravity-low and magnetic-low corridor.

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 390,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions. The Hook Project also contains large clay-alteration systems with elevated radioactivity, highlighting additional discovery potential beyond ACKIO.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to Geiger's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes Geiger's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, risks arising from general economic conditions; adverse industry events; inability to realize anticipated synergies; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Geiger to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Geiger cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Geiger has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF GEIGER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE GEIGER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289072

Source: Geiger Energy Corporation