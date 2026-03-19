

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB16.322 billion, or RMB5.93 per share. This compares with RMB48.945 billion, or RMB20.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB17.112 billion or RMB7.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to RMB284.843 billion from RMB280.154 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB16.322 Bln. vs. RMB48.945 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB5.93 vs. RMB20.39 last year. -Revenue: RMB284.843 Bln vs. RMB280.154 Bln last year.



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