

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices surged sharply on Thursday following attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the Middle East.



Israel bombed Iran's South Pars natural gas fields and oil facilities in Asaluyeh.



Both Qatar and Iran are operating facilities in South Pars, which is part of the world's largest natural gas field.



Iranian missile attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan energy complex caused 'extensive damage,' according to the country's state-run energy firm.



Qatar exports about one fifth of the global supply of LNG, mostly from Ras Laffan, operated by state-run QatarEnergy.



The damage at Ras Laffan triggered concerns that it could lead to shortage in gas supply in countries which depend on the fuel in large scale.



Kuwait News Agency reported quoting the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation that fire broke out at the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery and the Mina Abdullah Refinery, south of Kuwait City, after they came under drone attacks, apparently from Iran.



In a news conference after two refineries in Riyadh were attacked, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Saudi Arabia has 'reserved the right to take military actions' against Iran if needed.



'We have reserved the right to take military actions, if deemed necessary, and if the time comes, the leadership of the Kingdom will take the necessary decision. We will not shy away from protecting our country and our economic resources,' he told reporters after a meeting with Arab and Islamic foreign ministers Thursday to discuss Iranian attacks in the region.



The Brent crude oil benchmark price rose to $112 per barrel during morning trading hours in Asia Thursday, before falling marginally.



U.S. crude futures were trading between $96 and $98 per barrel.



The benchmark gas price jumped sharply in early trading in wholesale markets in the UK and Europe.



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