Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Announces Debt Settlement and Insider Warrant Exercises

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRDN) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive debt settlement agreement (the "Agreement") with certain noteholders, including Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund LLC and Cavalry Fund I LP (collectively, the "Holders"), to fully settle outstanding convertible promissory notes.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Gamma will settle the remaining balance of its outstanding debt through a combination of cash and equity, significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet and simplifying its capital structure.

Under the terms of the Agreement:

The Company will issue 1,831,500 common shares and 1,831,500 warrants (each exercisable at C$0.15 for a period of 36 months) to the Holders as part of the settlement.

The Company will make a cash payment of C$623,926.34, payable within 30 days following TSX Venture Exchange approval.

A total of 5,500,000 existing warrants will be exercised at C$0.15 per warrant, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of C$825,000 to the Company, including 3,000,000 warrants to be exercised by management and the balance by the Holders, further aligning management with shareholders and demonstrating continued confidence in Gamma's strategy and outlook.

The shares-for-debt transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Importantly, the Agreement includes provisions to ensure that the Holders' ownership does not exceed 9.99% of the Company's outstanding shares.

Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer of Gamma, commented,

"This agreement represents a meaningful step forward for Gamma. By resolving our legacy debt obligations and strengthening our capital structure, we are better positioned to focus on advancing our U.S. uranium projects and executing on our growth strategy. The participation of both our noteholders and insiders through warrant exercises reflects strong alignment and confidence in the Company's future."

The completion of this debt settlement marks a significant milestone for Gamma, reducing financial overhang while bringing in additional capital through warrant exercises.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

Gamma trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GAMA), OTC (OTCQB: GAMXF) and Frankfurt (FRA: MRDN).

For Further Information

Mr. Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO Email: gabriel@gammaresourcesltd.com Tel: (833) 854-6826 www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-announces-debt-settlement-and-insider-warrant-exercises-1149119