Prince Silver Corp.: Prince Silver Delivers Further Strong Drill Results, Highlighted by 7.62 Metres of 230 G/T Silver, 10.78% Manganese, 1.87% Lead, 2.54% Zinc and 0.58 G/T Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130:Frankfurt) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new set of robust assay results from its ongoing reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Prince Silver Project (the "Project") in the prolific Pioche Mining District, Lincoln County, Nevada. (See Figure 2 below for the Project location)

The latest results from drill holes PRC-31 through PRC-40 continue to demonstrate the Project's compelling scale and consistency, intersecting broad zones of polymetallic mineralization across multiple stacked stratigraphic horizons. These results further reinforce the Company's interpretation of the Prince Silver Project as a large, laterally extensive, stratigraphically controlled mineralized system with significant upside potential.

New RC Drill Hole Highlights:

PRC-37:

From 170.69-178.31 Metres

7.62 metres grading 230.20 g/t Silver (Ag), 10.78% Manganese (Mn), 1.87% Lead (Pb), 2.54% Zinc (Zn) and 0.58 g/t Gold (Au); and

From 245.36-271.27 metres

25.91 metres grading 0.95 g/t Au, 28.85 g/t Ag, and 1.02% Zn

Including from 251.46-260.60 metres:

9.14 metres grading 1.73 g/t Au, 58.08 g/t Ag, and 1.96% Zn

PRC-31:

From 193.55-204.22 metres

10.67 metres grading 118.57 g/t Ag, 9.98% Mn, 1.17% Pb, 1.64% Zn and 0.317 g/t Au

PRC-32:

From 144.78-149.35 metres

4.57 metres grading 223.67 g/t Ag, 3.29% Mn, 1.62% Pb, 2.43% Zn and 1.91 g/t Au; and

From 176.78-198.12 metres

21.34 metres grading 32.09 g/t Ag, 5.12% Mn, 0.99% Pb, and 2.22% Zn

PRC-35:

From 233.17-242.32 metres

9.14 metres grading 55.5 g/t Ag, 3.95% Mn, 1.52% Pb, and 1.33% Zn

These latest results build on the Company's previously reported January 13, 2026 drilling highlights, including 3.05 metres grading 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn in hole PRC-28, and 3.05 metres grading 355.25 g/t Ag, 4.78 g/t Au, 2.69% Pb, and 4.72% Zn in hole PRC-27.

Derek Iwanaka, Prince Silver CEO commented:

"These latest results continue to highlight the exceptional scale, strength, and consistency of the Prince Silver Project's expanding mineralized system. Standout intercepts from holes PRC-37, PRC-31, and PRC-32 rank among the most compelling encountered to date, delivering impressive combinations of high-grade silver, gold, and strong polymetallic credits over meaningful widths across multiple stacked horizons.

Importantly, drilling such as PRC-39 and PRC-40 is further refining the outer limits of the system, significantly enhancing our geological model and targeting precision as we step out with confidence. With two rigs actively drilling and the program now expanded to approximately 9,000 metres, we believe the Prince Silver Project Is continuing to demonstrate the characteristics of a large-scale polymetallic discovery."

Strongest Holes Continue to Support Scale and Continuity (See Figure 1 for drill hole locations)

The strongest holes in this batch were holes PRC-37, PRC-31 and PRC-32, each of which intersected meaningful mineralization across important target horizons.

PRC-37 is particularly significant, returning both a high-grade silver-manganese-lead-zinc interval in the Combined Metals Bed and a broad deeper gold-silver-zinc interval. The upper interval from 560 to 585 ft ranks among the strongest silver-rich intercepts drilled to date, while the deeper 85 ft (25.9 m) interval from 805 to 890 ft (245m to 271m) highlights the potential for a substantial mineralized package with meaningful gold content.

PRC-31 returned a strong 35 ft interval grading 118.57 g/t Ag and 9.98% Mn, with associated lead and zinc, further supporting continuity within one of the Company's priority stratigraphic targets.

PRC-32 returned two notable intervals, including a high-grade upper intercept from 475 to 490 ft with strong gold and silver values, and a broader 70 ft interval from 580 to 650 ft characterized by consistent manganese, lead and zinc mineralization. Together, these results continue to demonstrate the presence of stacked mineralized zones across multiple stratigraphic levels.

PRC-35 also returned several mineralized intercepts across the A-Shale, Susan Duster, and Combined Metals Bed, further reinforcing the interpretation of a laterally extensive, multi-horizon system.

Step-Out Holes Help Refine the Mineralized Footprint

Two step-out holes were drilled to provide valuable information to help define the system's scale, geometry, and controls.

PRC-38 was terminated early due to faulting. While the target interval was not reached, the structural disruption offers useful insight into offsets of mineralized horizons.

PRC-39 was drilled along the eastern extent of the Exploration Target area* and did not return significant intercepts, but it is important in defining the outer boundary of mineralization and improving targeting precision.

Similarly, PRC-40 was also drilled to test the easternmost limits of the Exploration Target* area and appears to have largely missed the main mineralized area, although it did intersect one narrow interval of elevated silver and gold values.

Other holes returned narrower or moderate intervals, consistent with the Company's geological model, which anticipates variability due to faulting, stratigraphy, and bed geometry.

Figure 1. Drill Hole Location Map

Ongoing Exploration

Drilling is ongoing with two rigs currently operating at the Prince Silver Project. The Company has now completed most of its first phase of drilling under the expanded RC program and is currently drilling holes PRC-47 and PRC-48.

The Company expanded its original RC drill program to approximately 9,000 metres (31,000 feet) to support step-out and infill drilling, validate historical results, and advance the Project toward a maiden NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate.

Based on progress to date, the Company expects to continue drilling immediately following completion of the first phase and, as a result, no stoppage in drilling is currently expected in the coming months.

Historic and current drilling at Prince has encountered multiple gently dipping mineralized beds within both a carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") environment and a distal disseminated sediment-hosted gold-silver system.

Figure 2. Prince Silver Project Location Map

*Exploration Target

Historical drilling at the Prince Project identi?ed an exploration target (the "Exploration Target") as outlined in an independent historic report prepared following JORC guidelines (JORC standards for the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves) by OmniGeoX Exploration Consultants of Perth, Australia, based on historical surfaceand underground drilling. The report is titled "Prince Project Exploration Target", dated April 24, 2024, authored by Dr. Lachlan Rutherford and Michael Martin (OmniGeoX Exploration Consultants, 2024, Prince Project Exploration Target, Independent Report prepared for Prince Silver Corp.).

The Exploration Target was basedon 129 historic drill holes drilled throughmineralized carbonate replacement beds and host Pioche Shale up to 300 metres in depth. Mineralized polymetallic intersections based on historical block modelling suggest the immediate Exploration Target is between 25-43Mt with grades ranging from 1.44-1.57% Zn, 0.78-0.87% Pb, 0.28-0.40g/t Au, 37-40g/t Ag and 3.62-4.30% Mn.

More comprehensive details on the Exploration Target and historic production are also available in the Company's press release dated February 27, 2025, available on the Company'swebsite and at SEDAR+.

* Readers are cautioned that the Exploration Target is not an "inferred", "indicated" or "measured" mineral resource compliant with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Exploration Target has been determined based upon 129 historic drill holes totaling 16,606 metres, historic production records including mine level plans and 3D modelling of mineralization and geology.The potential quantityand grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to de?ne a mineral resource and, it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Table 1: Signi?cant Assays Results for Drill Holes PRC 31 - 40

Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-31 PRC-31 630-635 5 1.524 0.01 80.23 12.83 0.11 0.52 Pioche Shale C Member PRC-31 635-640 5 1.524 0.24 150.00 11.06 0.46 1.23 PRC-31 640-645 5 1.524 0.01 187.00 8.85 1.56 1.14 PRC-31 645-650 5 1.524 0.01 140.00 9.88 1.27 1.79 PRC-31 650-655 5 1.524 0.01 111.00 12.68 0.65 1.93 PRC-31 655-660 5 1.524 0.89 79.00 7.33 0.96 1.20 PRC-31 660-665 5 1.524 0.65 84.00 10.46 1.61 2.21 PRC-31 665-670 5 1.524 0.41 79.00 9.62 1.71 2.00 Combined Metals Bed PRC-31 670-675 5 1.524 0.21 67.00 9.15 1.77 2.10 PRC-31 680-685 5 1.524 0.01 15.00 30.97 0.56 3.84 PRC-31 685-690 5 1.524 0.01 9.00 18.89 0.34 1.99 PRC-31 690-695 5 1.524 0.01 16.00 27.16 0.55 2.61 PRC-31 695-700 5 1.524 0.01 19.00 7.69 0.79 1.68 Average 630 - 700 65 19.812 0.19 80.23 12.83 0.95 1.86 Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-32 PRC-32 475-480 5 1.524 0.10 80.00 0.70 0.63 0.77 Pioche Shale Susan Duster PRC-32 480-485 5 1.524 2.09 467.00 6.01 2.57 4.12 PRC-32 485-490 5 1.524 3.53 124.00 3.17 1.67 2.4 Average 475-490 15 4.572 1.91 223.67 3.29 1.62 2.43 PRC-32 580-585 5 1.524 <0.03 15.00 4.93 0.63 3.88 Combined Metals Bed PRC-32 585-590 5 1.524 <0.03 37.00 6.04 0.85 3.37 PRC-32 590-595 5 1.524 0.24 22.00 0.58 0.78 0.81 PRC-32 595-600 5 1.524 <0.03 4.00 0.95 0.80 2.31 PRC-32 600-605 5 1.524 <0.03 4.00 1.85 0.06 5.97 PRC-32 605-610 5 1.524 0.03 41.00 7.60 0.37 1.72 PRC-32 610-615 5 1.524 0.27 45.00 9.42 2.32 1.25 PRC-32 615-620 5 1.524 0.48 57.00 3.60 4.17 1.30 PRC-32 620-625 5 1.524 0.10 105.00 9.52 1.34 3.05 PRC-32 625-630 5 1.524 <0.03 50.00 12.07 0.87 4.00 Pioche Shale D Member PRC-32 630-635 5 1.524 0.03 50.00 10.06 1.03 1.69 PRC-32 635-640 5 1.524 <0.03 10.00 1.62 0.17 0.47 PRC-32 640-645 5 1.524 <0.03 8.00 2.03 0.29 0.78 PRC-32 645-650 5 1.524 <0.03 <0.03 1.36 0.24 0.48 Average 580-650 70 21.34 0.09 32.00 5.12 0.99 2.22 Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-33 PRC-33 140-145 5 1.524 0.17 30.00 2.36 1.24 0.24 Lower Lyndon Limestone PRC-33 145-150 5 1.524 0.21 65.00 4.17 2.29 0.65 Pioche Shale A Member PRC-33 150-155 5 1.524 0.10 39.00 4.60 2.77 0.49 PRC-33 155-160 5 1.524 0.10 43.00 6.44 1.93 0.68 PRC-33 160-165 5 1.524 0.01 21.00 4.97 1.23 1.82 Average 140-165 25 7.62 0.12 39.60 4.51 1.89 0.78 PRC-33 650-655 5 1.524 <0.03 8.00 2.05 0.13 0.45 Combined Metals Bed PRC-33 655-660 5 1.524 <0.03 36.00 11.15 0.55 1.12 PRC-33 660-665 5 1.524 <0.03 13.00 4.70 0.22 0.36 Average 650-665 15 4.57 <0.03 19.00 4.90 0.30 0.64 Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-34 PRC-34 625-630 5 1.524 0.17 55.00 8.84 0.85 6.68 Combined Metals Bed PRC-34 630-635 5 1.524 0.26 54.00 8.84 0.17 2.98 Average 625-635 10 3.05 0.22 54.50 8.84 0.51 4.83 Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-35 PRC-35 450-455 5 1.524 <0.03 44.00 9.88 3.36 5.30 A-Shale PRC-35 455-460 5 1.524 0.10 45.00 9.62 3.77 5.19 PRC-35 460-465 5 1.524 <0.03 20.00 4.28 1.26 2.00 Average 450-465 15 4.57 0.05 36.33 7.93 2.80 4.16 PRC-35 685-690 5 1.524 <0.03 9.00 5.23 0.87 1.55 Susan Duster PRC-35 690-695 5 1.524 <0.03 27.00 6.32 1.23 2.52 Average 685-695 10 3.05 0.03 18.00 5.78 1.05 2.04 PRC-35 765-770 5 1.524 <0.03 36.00 4.15 0.85 0.81 Combined Metals Bed PRC-35 770-775 5 1.524 <0.03 25.00 1.56 0.39 0.38 PRC-35 775-780 5 1.524 <0.03 52.00 2.75 2.53 0.87 PRC-35 780-785 5 1.524 <0.03 58.00 8.17 2.04 0.83 PRC-35 785-790 5 1.524 0.34 114.00 6.32 2.59 3.18 PRC-35 790-795 5 1.524 0.34 48.00 0.73 0.70 1.92 Average 765-795 30 9.144 0.13 55.50 3.95 1.52 1.33 Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-36 PRC-36 40-45 5 1.524 0.14 19.00 1.55 0.53 0.79 Upper Lyndon Limestone (Big Bed) PRC-36 45-50 5 1.524 0.10 56.00 2.24 0.73 1.29 PRC-36 50-55 5 1.524 0.07 42.00 2.40 0.82 1.16 PRC-36 55-60 5 1.524 0.10 40.00 1.70 0.85 0.75 PRC-36 60-65 5 1.524 0.10 30.00 2.34 0.61 1.18 PRC-36 65-70 5 1.524 0.10 37.00 3.68 1.00 1.50 PRC-36 70-75 5 1.524 0.10 24.00 1.59 0.42 0.81 Average 40-75 35 10.668 0.10 35.43 2.21 0.71 1.07 PRC-36 460-465 5 1.524 0.03 41.00 5.41 1.43 1.16 Lower Lyndon Limestone PRC-36 465-470 5 1.524 0.10 71.00 8.18 1.93 1.57 Average 460-470 10 3.05 0.07 56.00 6.80 1.68 1.37 PRC-36 505-510 5 1.524 <0.03 <3.00 1.87 0.01 2.88 A-Shale PRC-36 550-555 5 1.524 0.07 31.00 3.73 0.30 0.71 A-Shale PRC-36 555-560 5 1.524 <0.03 36.00 4.85 0.62 1.26 PRC-36 560-565 5 1.524 <0.03 8.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 PRC-36 565-570 5 1.524 <0.03 8.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 PRC-36 570-575 5 1.524 0.14 10.00 1.95 0.73 0.84 PRC-36 575-580 5 1.524 0.03 16.00 2.72 0.53 1.33 Average 550-580 30 9.14 0.06 18.17 2.21 0.36 0.69 PRC-36 735-740 5 1.524 <0.03 13.00 2.61 0.28 0.68 Pioche Shale / Susan Duster PRC-36 740-745 5 1.524 <0.03 27.00 8.95 1.34 2.63 PRC-36 745-750 5 1.524 0.07 25.00 7.88 0.69 3.63 PRC-36 750-755 5 1.524 <0.03 8.00 1.66 0.26 0.64 Average 735-755 20 6.096 0.06 18.25 5.28 0.64 1.90 PRC-36 840-845 5 1.524 0.03 63.00 3.18 1.90 0.82 Pioche Shale C Member PRC-36 845-850 5 1.524 0.10 85.00 3.78 0.66 1.04 Combined Metals Bed PRC-36 850-855 5 1.524 0.03 63.00 9.36 1.67 2.34 PRC-36 855-860 5 1.524 0.10 90.00 9.95 2.66 2.16 PRC-36 860-865 5 1.524 0.31 35.00 5.29 1.82 1.16 PRC-36 865-870 5 1.524 0.45 43.00 1.23 0.46 0.45 PRC-36 870-875 5 1.524 0.75 38.00 0.39 0.51 0.32 Average 840-875 35 10.668 0.25 59.57 4.74 1.38 1.18 Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-37 PRC-37 560-565d 5 1.524 0.24 208.00 20.47 3.18 5.10 Combined Metals Bed PRC-37 565-570 5 1.524 0.65 451.00 17.47 3.14 4.05 PRC-37 570-575 5 1.524 0.75 282.00 9.96 1.71 2.22 PRC-37 575-580 5 1.524 1.03 178.00 6.01 1.32 1.32 PRC-37 580-585 5 1.524 0.21 32.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average 560-585 25 7.62 0.58 230.20 10.78 1.87 2.54 Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-37 805-810 5 1.524 0.58 11.00 0.36 0.15 0.45 D-Shale PRC-37 810-815 5 1.524 0.58 11.00 0.02 0.07 0.18 PRC-37 815-820 5 1.524 0.17 3.00 0.27 0.03 0.14 PRC-37 820-825 5 1.524 0.21 6.00 0.23 0.04 0.21 PRC-37 825-830 5 1.524 3.15 10.00 0.28 0.05 0.38 PRC-37 830-835 5 1.524 1.21 289.00 0.19 0.14 7.78 PRC-37 835-840 5 1.524 0.36 6.00 0.01 0.13 0.20 PRC-37 840-845 5 1.524 0.86 3.00 0.01 0.02 0.81 PRC-37 845-850 5 1.524 1.29 2.50 0.02 0.04 0.44 PRC-37 850-855 5 1.524 3.51 38.00 0.02 0.29 2.13 Prospect Mountain Quartzite PRC-37 855-860 5 1.524 0.24 5.00 0.02 0.05 0.15 PRC-37 860-865 5 1.524 0.21 25.00 0.03 0.15 0.94 PRC-37 865-870 5 1.524 0.63 12.00 0.02 0.14 0.40 PRC-37 870-875 5 1.524 0.86 26.00 0.01 0.31 1.11 PRC-37 875-880 5 1.524 0.82 12.00 0.02 0.22 0.53 PRC-37 880-885 5 1.524 0.99 18.00 0.05 0.44 0.88 PRC-37 885-890 5 1.524 0.48 13.00 0.01 0.18 0.63 Average 805-890 85 25.908 0.95 28.85 0.09 0.14 1.02 PRC-38 Lost this hole and failed to reach targeted depth. Likely due to a fault. PRC-39 No significant assay results. Hole was drilled along eastern extent of "Exploration Target" zone to test eastern boundary limits. Hole # and Depth (in feet) Interval (Feet) Interval (Metres) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn % Pb% Zn % Zone of Mineralization PRC-40 PRC-40 595-600 5 1.524 0.94 175.00 0.00 3.15 0.00 Prospect Mountain Quartzite

Hole intervals marked with "avg" are the average grades of either one or two duplicates of the sample interval.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The Company is following a robust QualityAssurance / QualityControl (QA/QC) program designed to meet or exceed CIM and AUSIMM standards. Duplicate samples are extensively used to provide verification both at the primary analytical laboratory and at a second independent laboratory as the program progresses. In addition, a certified field standard is inserted for each drill hole set, and sample blanks are randomly included, with no more than one per hole.

All samples are shipped to the laboratory under secure, standard chain-of-custody procedures. Samples are analyzed using 43-element MS-ICP with aqua regia digestion. Samples exceeding limits for Mn, Zn, or Pb are further tested using wet chemical assays. Most samples are also fire assayed for gold and silver using a one-assay-ton gravimetric method, and an averageof four samplesper hole will have specificgravity measurements conducted at the laboratory.

The principal analytical laboratory for the programis Skyline Assayers& Laboratories Inc., located in Tucson, Arizona, an ISO-accredited facility.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Hiner, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled deposit that remains open in all directions. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyrysystem located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project,highlighting Prince Silver'sfocus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

On Behalfof the Board of Directors

Derek Iwanaka, CEO & Director

Tel: 236 335-9383

Email: info@princesilvercorp.com

Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "may," "will," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of current and historical drilling results; the scale, continuity, extent and potential of mineralization at the Prince Silver Project; the Company's geological model; the significance of drill results; the potential to define or expand mineralized zones; the timing, scope, continuation and results of the Company's ongoing and future drill programs; the advancement of the Project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101; and the Company's exploration plans, objectives and expectations.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the continuity of mineralization between drill intercepts; the accuracy of geological interpretations; the availability of financing, personnel, equipment and drill rigs on reasonable terms; the receipt of required permits, approvals and authorizations; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development; the possibility that drilling results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to geological interpretation and modelling; uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource; commodity price fluctuations; permitting and regulatory risks; title and environmental risks; operational and technical difficulties; the availability of financing; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Prince Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/prince-silver-delivers-further-strong-drill-results-highlighted-by-7.62-metres-of-1149200