

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the world's largest natural gas field, located in the Persian Gulf, if Iran doesn't stop its attacks on Qatar.



'Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran,' Trump said in a detailed statement posted on Truth Social, referring to Iran's attacks on Qatar's energy infrastructure Wednesday in retaliation for an Israeli strike on the sprawling South Pars natural gas field.



'The United States knew nothing about this particular attack,' he said, adding that Qatar also was not expecting it. 'Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG Gas facility.'



He assured that ISRAEL will not carry out any MORE ATTACKS on 'this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar'.



He warned that the United States, 'With or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before'. 'I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar's LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so,' he added.



The South Pars/North Dome field is a natural-gas condensate field, with ownership shared between Iran and Qatar.



3,700 square kilometers of South Pars is in Iranian territorial waters, making it a key Iranian asset.



According to the International Energy Agency, the field holds an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of in-situ natural gas and some 50 billion barrels of natural gas condensates. On the list of natural gas fields it has almost as much recoverable reserves as all the other fields combined.



Meanwhile, opening the International Maritime Organization Council's emergency meeting in London on Wednesday, Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez expressed grave concern over recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that have killed and injured seafarers, warning that around 20,000 crew members remain at risk in the region.



Delegates are expected to continue discussions on Thursday regarding practical measures to protect maritime safety, seafarers and the marine environment.



With the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon escalating, more than 125,000 people have fled from Lebanon into Syria, according to the International Organization for Migration. Children make up around half of those crossing, IOM said.



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