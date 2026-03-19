Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results from holes BL-26-01 and BL-26-02 from the first phase of drilling at its Burchell Project earlier this winter. 4 holes totaling 669 meters were completed, with final results from holes BL-26-03 and BL-26-04a pending. Table 1 below provides drillhole statistics and Figure 1 displays drillhole traces relative to stripped areas on surface.

Table 1: Burchell drillhole statistics

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation

(mASL) Az_deg Dip_deg Depth_m Target BL-26-01 676847 5380291 483 329 -45 99 111 Zone / Stripped Area 1. BL-26-02 676889 5380328 478 329 -45 102 Immediate eastern extension of 111 Zone. BL-26-03 676587 5380368 442 152 -45 117 Stripped Area 6 and S extension, 301 ppb Au soil. BL-26-04a* 676813 5380420 444 320 -50 351 Topo low, base metal soil anomalies, VLF picks. *Hole BL-26-04 was abandoned at 36 m in overburden.

Holes BL-26-01 and BL-26-02 targeted the 111 Zone, where one grab sample returned 68 g/t Au in 2024 (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025) and where 2025 channel sampling outlined a 29-meter (apparent width) anomalous gold-copper-zinc zone (see Bold news release dated December 2, 2025). Hole BL-26-01, drilled directly beneath Stripped Area 1 at the 111 Zone, intersected similar mineralization from 15 to 44 meters downhole, exhibiting zonation from zinc to copper to gold from southeast to northwest. The gold zone returned 0.42 g/t Au over 19.0 meters, including 1.1 g/t Au over 5.0 meters, including 2.7 g/t Au over 1.0 meter. The higher-grade section occurs on the northwest side of the zone, as also observed on surface in channel samples. The gold zone overlaps with an anomalous copper zone which returned 0.18% Cu over 9.0 meters, as well as an anomalous zinc zone which returned 0.33% Zn over 19.0 meters. Hole BL-26-02, drilled 50 meters along strike to the northeast of BL-26-01, intersected two anomalous gold zones of 0.19 g/t Au over 4.0 meters and 0.16 g/t Au over 4.0 meters, as well as a narrow copper zone grading 0.32% Cu over 0.8 meters, and a broad zinc zone grading 0.26% Zn over 25.25 meters. Results are summarized in Table 2 below, and Table 3 provides a more detailed breakdown of the anomalous gold and base metal zones.

Table 2: Significant Gold and Base Metal Results from Holes BL-26-01 and BL-26-02

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Significant Intersections BL-26-01







Au 25 44 19 0.42 g/t Au over 19.0 m





including 39 44 5 1.1 g/t Au over 5.0 m







including

43 44 1 2.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m









Cu 25 34 9 0.18% Cu over 9.0 m









Zn 15 34 19 0.33% Zn over 19.0 m









Zn 43 48 5 0.20% Zn over 5.0 m









BL-26-02







Au 22 26 4 0.19 g/t Au over 4.0 m









Au 34 38 4 0.16 g/t Au over 4.0 m









Cu 23.2 24 0.8 0.32% Cu over 0.8 m









Zn 3 28.25 25.25 0.26% Zn over 25.25 m*









Zn 34 41 7 0.19% Zn over 7.0 m *note: 1 over-range (>1%) zinc result has yet to be received from the laboratory and is treated as 1% Zn.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures, stated: "The first two holes ever drilled into the 111 Zone confirmed the presence of a wide anomalous gold and base metal system below surface, with local higher-grade spikes. These results, as well as our work from last Summer and Fall, suggest that this is a robust mineralized system which has not been previously explored. The quartz feldspar porphyry marker unit has been traced along a magnetic low for at least 3 kilometers. These initial drill results will encourage us to drill elsewhere along the trend and further in the vicinity of the 111 Zone. We are looking forward to receiving the results of holes 3 and 4a."

A second phase of drilling has commenced in the northwest corner of the Burchell Property as planned, where the Moss Trend is interpreted to pass through and where the Company obtained anomalous gold, molybdenum and copper anomalies in soil samples last year (see Bold news release dated July 21, 2025).

QAQC Protocols

Core samples were cut by diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags, and driven to Activation Laboratories (Actabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Blank and standard certified reference material were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 4% each, with an additional 4% of samples designated for duplicate analysis of the sample reject. All samples were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and 1F2, a total digestion with ICP-OES finish for trace elements.

Traxxin Staking

Bold is also pleased to announce that it has added 279 single cell claims to its Traxxin Property through staking from December 2025 to March 2026. The claims were staked to cover prospective ground along the east-west Quetico fault corridor. The Traxxin Property now consists of 446 single cell claims and 50 boundary cell claims covering 100 square kilometers. See Figure 2.

Ring of Fire News

In other news, the Ontario government is pledging to complete construction of roads to the Ring of Fire by 2031, commencing later this year. This is despite no official fast-tracking of the Ring of Fire development. Premier Doug Ford has stated that "we don't need it [fast-tracking] when we have great partners" (referring to Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations). See links below. Bold Ventures welcomes this commitment to economic development in the Ring of Fire region, where Bold owns a 10% carried interest in the Black Horse chromite deposit.

Ring of Fire roads to be complete by 2031, ahead of schedule: Ford | Sudbury Star

Mining in Ontario's Ring of Fire closer than ever, even without official fast-tracking | CBC News

About Bold's Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire

The Koper Lake Project is a joint venture between Bold Ventures Inc. and Canada Chrome Corporation Inc. (CCC - formerly KWG Resources Inc.) where CCC is the Operator of the exploration effort.

Bold holds a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite deposit on the Koper Lake Project which hosts an NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also holds a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from the Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage.

Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans of Ontario and North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical mineral mining camp.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

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Source: Bold Ventures Inc.