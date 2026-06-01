Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release dated March 1, 2026, it has acquired 6 staked mining claims (the "Additional Claims") contiguous to its Joutel Property, located 140 km northwest of Val d'Or, Quebec pursuant to the agreement dated February 25, 2026 (the "Vending Agreement") with 2099840 Ontario Inc. o/a Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") in consideration for the issuance of 750,000 common shares of the Company to EGS (the "Transaction"). EGS is a non-arm's length party controlled by Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, and Coleman Robertson, VP Exploration of Bold. The Additional Claims cover versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEMTM) geophysical anomalies from a 2012 survey carried out on the Joutel Property by Bold. The securities issued are subject to a resale restriction expiring on October 2, 2026.

The transaction is a related party transaction as EGS is a non-arm's length party controlled by Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson, two insiders of the Company. The related party transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company issued to EGS does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

Spring 2026 IP Survey

An Induced Polarization (IP) survey was completed from April to May of this year on the Joutel Property across the newly acquired claims and portions of claims previously staked by Bold. The survey, carried out by Simcoe Geoscience, was performed on 8 north-south lines totaling 19.5 kilometers, targeting VTEMTM anomalies known to be spatially associated with anomalous nickel, gold and silver in historical drillholes. The survey consisted of 2D Alpha IP Resistivity & Chargeability data acquisition. The Alpha IP - Induced Polarization and Resistivity data was acquired using a 'dipole-pole-dipole (Reverse & Forward)' configuration with a 100m station spacing and extra current injections at both ends of the profiles for additional depth penetration. Final interpretations and 3D models are pending.

About the Joutel Project

The Joutel claim group of Bold Ventures Inc. is located approximately 140 kilometres northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec, and 6 km south-southeast of the historical mining town of Joutel, Québec, in Poirier and Dalet Townships. The property consists of 52 staked claims and 6 claims acquired from Emerald Geological Services (EGS), covering 3217 hectares (see Figure 1).

The property area was previously worked by Bold in 2011-2012, when Bold flew a versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEMTM) survey over the area. In the northern part of the current property, the 2012 survey identified anomalous area 3B which is spatially associated with historical values in diamond drill core of 0.83% nickel over 3.7 metres including 1.27% Nickel over 2.3 metres, as well as 0.51 g/t gold over 3.05 metres and 17.4 g/t silver over 0.67 m (see Figure 2). For more information please refer to the Joutel Project page on Bold's website.





Figure 1: Joutel Property claims and VTEMTM conductors

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Figure 2: Historical drillhole intersections on recently acquired EGS claims

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Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299589

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.