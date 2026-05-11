Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol (OTCQB: BVLDF). Trading commenced at the open of the market on May 7, 2026. Investors in the US can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes in US currency for Bold on www.otcmarkets.com.

To view the full company overview for Bold Ventures Inc. please follow the link provided below:

BVLDF - Bold Ventures, Inc. | Company Profile | OTC Markets

Bold CEO David Graham commented that "our group is very pleased to have reached this milestone and to be expanding Bold's audience."

Bold President and COO Bruce MacLachlan stated: "the announcement today marks a significant milestone for Bold in our ongoing commitment to growing the company."

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296721

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.