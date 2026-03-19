The Nexis solution combines a flexibly configurable hybrid inverter with a modular high-voltage battery offering up to 14?kW charging capacity per stack. The inverter delivers 8-20?kW AC power, supports up to 200% DC oversizing, and features IP65-rated design with integrated backup power.Israel-based inverter and battery manufacturer SolarEdge has launched Nexis, a new residential solution that combines a flexibly configurable hybrid inverter with a modular high-voltage battery. The Nexis inverter follows what the manufacturer calls a multi-range concept, designed to simplify logistics for installers: ...

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