SINTX Technologies, Inc.: SINTX Technologies Announces First-In-Human Surgery Using FDA-Cleared SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Implant

Major clinical milestone marks SINTX's entry into the foot and ankle reconstruction market and advances commercialization of its silicon nitride biomaterial platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) ("SINTX" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced ceramic biomaterials and silicon nitride medical device innovation, today announced the successful completion of the first-in-human surgical procedure utilizing its FDA-cleared SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System, marking a major clinical and commercial milestone in the Company's expansion into the global orthopedic device market.

The procedure represents SINTX's entry into the foot and ankle reconstruction segment, a significant and growing category within the multi-billion-dollar orthopedic implant market, and underscores the Company's strategy to commercialize its proprietary silicon nitride biomaterial platform across multiple surgical applications.

The SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in October 2025 and integrates surgeon-informed design with SINTX's silicon nitride technology, which has demonstrated in published data its:

osteoconductive and pro-osteogenic properties

bacteriostatic surface characteristics

hydrophilicity

radiographic compatibility with X-ray, CT, and MRI imaging

"This first-in-human procedure is a defining milestone for SINTX and a critical step in our commercialization strategy," said Eric K. Olson, Chief Executive Officer of SINTX Technologies. "We are now translating years of materials science innovation into real-world surgical applications. Entry into the foot and ankle market expands our addressable opportunity and positions silicon nitride as a differentiated biomaterial platform capable of driving future revenue growth and broader surgeon adoption."

The first procedure was performed on March 13, 2026 by Dr. Scott Carrington, DPM, FACFAS, at Emplify Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin, utilizing the SINAPTIC wedge in a reconstructive foot and ankle procedure.

"The implant performed exceptionally well and provided the structural integrity and imaging clarity that are critical in these cases," said Dr. Carrington. "Silicon nitride is a compelling material because it combines mechanical performance with biologic interaction, which are key considerations in reconstructive surgery."

Unlike traditional metal and plastic implants, silicon nitride has been studied for its ability to:

support bone integration

reduce bacterial adhesion at the implant surface

enable improved post-operative imaging



These characteristics may allow surgeons to better assess implant positioning and healing progression, potentially improving clinical decision-making during recovery.

"For surgeons, this represents access to a next-generation biomaterial," said Lisa Marie Del Re, Chief Commercial Officer of SINTX Technologies. "For patients, it reflects the potential benefits of a material engineered to support bone healing and reduce complications. From a commercial standpoint, this milestone is an important step toward broader market adoption of the SINAPTIC platform."

The successful completion of this first procedure supports SINTX's broader strategy to expand beyond spine applications and establish silicon nitride as a platform technology across orthopedic and medical device markets, including emerging applications such as SiNERGY SiN/PEEK composites and antipathogenic biomaterials.

SINTX expects the SINAPTIC system to support a U.S. commercial launch and contribute to the Company's long-term growth strategy.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its biomaterial platforms, visit www.sintx.com -

About SINTX

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications. With thousands of medical devices implanted since 2008 and nearly two decades of peer-reviewed research, SINTX has established itself as a leader in high-performance biomaterials that enhance clinical outcomes and patient safety. Supported by a strong patent portfolio, U.S.-based manufacturing, and strategic industry partnerships, the company continues to expand its technology platform through innovation and market diversification, including the recently FDA-cleared SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Implant System for reconstructive surgery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the clinical and commercial significance of the initial use of the SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System; the Company's strategy to expand its silicon nitride biomaterial platform across orthopedic and other medical applications; the anticipated timing and success of commercialization efforts; expected market adoption, surgeon acceptance, and clinical utilization; and the potential of silicon nitride-based technologies, including SiNERGY SiN/PEEK composites and antipathogenic materials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully commercialize newly cleared products; variability in surgeon adoption and clinical experience; patient outcomes in broader use; regulatory requirements and limitations on promotional claims; the Company's ability to scale manufacturing and maintain quality systems; reliance on third-party partners and suppliers; competitive products and technologies; pricing and reimbursement dynamics; and general economic and capital market conditions.

Statements regarding material properties or biological characteristics of silicon nitride are based on laboratory testing and published research and may not be indicative of clinical performance in all cases. References to antipathogenic or infection-related attributes reflect ongoing research and do not imply FDA clearance, approved indications, or clinical efficacy for any specific product or use. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SINTX Contacts:

Investor Relations

P: 801-839-3502

E: IR@sintx.com

Lisa Marie Del Re | Chief Commercial Officer

P: 208-724-7786

E: LisaMarie@sintx.com

SiNtx Technologies, Inc.

SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System