Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Announces Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange; Trading to Commence March 20, 2026

MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian aerospace and defence technology company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, autonomy solutions, and mission-critical operational services supporting commercial, public safety, and national security missions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and will begin trading at the opening of the market on March 20, 2026. In connection with the listing on the TSX, the Company's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at the close of markets on March 19, 2026. The Company's trading symbol will remain "FLT".

Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus, commented: "Graduating to the TSX is a pivotal moment in our company's history. This move reflects our growth and provides us with a senior platform to reach a wider audience of institutional and international investors. As well, this milestone strengthens our ability to scale Canadian aerospace innovation, support domestic industrial capabilities, and expand our role in supporting critical infrastructure, public safety, and defence-related missions."

In addition to today's announced graduation to the TSX, Volatus has posted a corporate update that can be downloaded at https://investor.volatusaerospace.com

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, advanced autonomy capabilities, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.