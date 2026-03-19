ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2026 annual general meeting

zurich, switzerland, march 19, 2026

ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2026

ABB shareholders have approved all proposals of the company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting 2026, which was held in Zurich, Switzerland, today. A total of 728 shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the independent proxy, represented 85.82 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote.

The shareholders supported the proposed distribution of an increased dividend of CHF 0.94 per share. The dividend payment in Switzerland is planned for March 25, 2026. The shareholders also approved the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2025. Furthermore, the shareholders granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for the financial year 2025.

Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. All other members of the Board were re-elected for another term: David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, Johan Forssell, Denise C. Johnson, Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett, David Meline, Claudia Nemat and Mats Rahmström.

In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year. In a non-binding consultative vote, shareholders voted in favor of the Compensation Report 2025 and of the Sustainability Statement 2025.

The final results of the Annual General Meeting are available via this link. ABB will be reporting its first quarter results on April 22, 2026.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com