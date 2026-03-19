SolarEdge Nexis represents the company's most ambitious leap yet in residential solar+storage, delivers a new ultra-efficient residential inverter up to 20kW and flexible storage solution capable of scaling up to 78.4 kWh

For installers, the new design concept from inverter to battery slashes installation and commissioning times

For homeowners, new enhanced features provide a powerful yet accessible entry point into the storage market, with the flexibility to scale as their energy needs grow

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announces the much-anticipated commercial launch of its next-generation three-phase SolarEdge Nexis system in Germany. Now available for order, SolarEdge Nexis features an entirely new design concept from inverter to battery allowing homeowners to easily add storage capacity in small steps to match energy needs (from 4.9kW through to 78.4 kW per inverter).

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The next-generation SolarEdge Nexis three-phase residential solar and storage system now available in Germany.

SolarEdge Nexis system brings together a new three-phase inverter up to 20kW, a modular battery system, and full-home backup capabilities into a simple-to-install four-component solution ideal for the German market, as the trend towards larger rooftops, larger loads and storage self-consumption continues.

The new up to 20kWAC inverter with DC-to-AC oversizing of 200%, features a compact, premium design with significantly smaller footprint than previous models, while supporting 2x the power. The new platform utilises advanced Silicon Carbide (SiC) switches to reduce inverter size and weight per kW, while delivering greater power density, reliability, and efficiency, offering up to 20% higher efficiency in low power than leading competitors in Europe. By integrating external components, such as the integrated DC surge protection and built-in antenna, the system slashes commissioning times from hours to under 30 minutes for the entire system, with a new streamlined installer interface and more advanced software.

As part of SolarEdge's new proprietary Single SKU concept, one inverter supports up to 20kW by consolidating all power classes into a single part number. The platform also enables homeowners to synchronize EV chargers and other smart home devices via the AI-driven MySolarEdge App.

Introducing true modularity to residential storage

With 4.9 kWh LFP battery blocks that stack to 19.6 kW per battery stack, and with up to four stacks per inverter, the system delivers up to 78.4 kW1 total capacity-offering homeowners exceptional flexibility to scale. An entirely new "Lego-like" modular design and Simple-Click architecture allow each lightweight block to be clicked into place within mere moments, no wiring required.

The battery is compatible with both single-phase and three-phase inverters and integrates with the SolarEdge Home Backup Interface to provide up to 20kW of full home backup per inverter with two battery stacks. The SolarEdge Nexis features a new Battery Optimizer technology that improves low-power efficiency by activating a single block at a time while balancing state of charge across all blocks-delivering higher overall system efficiency. The Battery Optimizer is also designed to isolate, monitor and manage each battery block independently to ensure the resiliency of individual battery blocks. The platform is built for easy maintenance by a single installer; components like the DC-to-DC board can be easily replaced on site.

Tom Glauner, Director Renewable Energy at German installer, Elektro Ostkamp, comments: "Having installed a SolarEdge Nexis system in my own home, the installation process is an absolute gamechanger. Installation and commissioning have never been faster or simpler, with full home backup delivered in just four-part numbers and simple click-on battery blocks that require no additional wiring. As a result, we can now offer homeowners a highly sophisticated PV and storage solution, combining advanced features with the ease and speed of installation and commissioning typically associated with simpler, non-optimised systems."

Pascal de Boer, General Manager Europe, SolarEdge, concludes: "Innovation has always been in SolarEdge's DNA, and today marks a pivotal moment in redefining what's possible in residential solar and storage. The introduction of SolarEdge Nexis, with its all-new system architecture, represents a significant leap forward by unlocking the full potential of modular storage for both installers and system owners. In Europe's rapidly evolving regulatory and consumer landscape, our advanced solution gives systems owners a powerful yet accessible entry point into the storage market, and the flexibility to adapt."

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.

1 Full storage capacity of 78.4 kWh expected availability in Q3 2026. Current offering contains a single stack.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Lily Salkin, Head of Public Relations

lily.salkin@solaredge.com

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Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

investors@solaredge.com