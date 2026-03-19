

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than a 2-week low of 0.9130 against the euro and more than a 3-week low of 199.94 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9069 and 201.80, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc slid to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0566 and nearly a 2-month low of 0.7958 from early highs of 1.0494 and 0.7910, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.91 against the euro, 198.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the pound and 0.80 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News