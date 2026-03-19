374Water Inc.: 374Water Readies Mobile AirSCWO System for Deployment to St. Cloud, Minnesota

Highly Mobile, Rapid Deployment System Expands 374Water's Waste Destruction Services Platform

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company developing supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams, today announced that the new mobile AirSCWO system is advancing toward deployment to St. Cloud, MN, with final preparations underway. The mobile system represents a significant expansion of the Company's Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") platform, enabling rapid on-site deployment across a broad range of customer environments and waste streams.

The mobile AirSCWO ("AS") system is designed for maximum operational flexibility, capable of processing both liquid and slurry waste streams and deployable directly to customer sites, remediation projects, and government facilities.

Mobile AS system final design rendering

Upon deployment the Company expects the system will be mobilized to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where it will destroy PFAS-contaminated waste streams. "The completion of our mobile AirSCWO system marks an important evolution in how we bring our technology to market," said Brad Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of 374Water. "Rather than requiring customers to come to us, this system goes to them -with the full destructive power of AirSCWO."

Mobile AirSCWO System Capabilities

The new mobile AirSCWO system has been purpose-built to extend the reach of 374Water's proven destruction technology into environments where fixed infrastructure is not available or practical. Key capabilities include:

Highly mobile design - engineered for rapid transport and on-site setup with minimal lead time

Rapid deployment - capable of commencing waste destruction operations quickly upon arrival at a customer site

Broad waste stream compatibility - designed to process both liquid and slurry wastes, including PFAS-contaminated biosolids, AFFF, and other organic waste streams

On-site remediation - eliminates the need to transport hazardous waste off-site, reducing cost, liability, and logistical complexity

Proven AirSCWO technology - leveraging the same supercritical water oxidation platform that has demonstrated >99.95% PFAS destruction in prior deployments

Mobile AS system undergoing commissioning in 374Water's manufacturing and operations facility in Orlando, FL

First Deployment: St. Cloud, Minnesota

As previously announced in December 2025, 374Water was awarded a Waste Destruction Services project to eliminate PFAS in biosolids and water treatment residuals for the City of St. Cloud in partnership with Barr Engineering.

The Company expects the mobile AirSCWO system will be delivered to the City of St. Cloud's Nutrient, Energy, and Water Recovery Facility ("NEW RF") in April 2026, with pilot operations scheduled to run through mid-September 2026. The system will process undigested and post-thermal hydrolysis digested biosolids as well as spent granular activated carbon ("GAC"), providing a comprehensive evaluation of PFAS destruction efficiency across multiple waste types.

Expanding the WDS Platform

The mobile AirSCWO system is a strategic addition to 374Water's growing Waste Destruction Services platform, which the Company formally launched in 2025 to address accelerating demand for scalable, permanent PFAS destruction. The mobile offering complements 374Water's fixed-site WDS sites- including its recently announced five-year Waste Destruction Services license with the City of Orlando - by providing a deployment model suited to remediation projects, pilot programs, where transportation poses additional risks, and markets where a permanent fixed installation is not preferred.

The Company believes mobile deployment capability opens a significant addressable market, particularly in PFAS remediation, AFFF takeback programs, and industrial site cleanups where on-site destruction is preferable to waste transport.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include 374Water's expectation the mobile AirSCWO system will destroy PFAS-contaminated waste streams upon deployment to St. Cloud, 374Water's expectation the mobile AirSCWO system will be delivered to the City of St. Cloud's Nutrient, Energy, and Water Recovery Facility in April 2026 with pilot operations scheduled to run through mid-September 2026, 374Water's belief the mobile AirSCWO system will process undigested and post-thermal hydrolysis digested biosolids as well as spent granular activated carbon ("GAC") and provide a comprehensive evaluation of PFAS destruction efficiency across multiple waste types and 374Water's belief mobile deployment capability opens a significant addressable market, particularly in PFAS remediation, AFFF takeback programs, and industrial site cleanups where on-site destruction is preferable to waste transport. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-readies-mobile-airscwotm-system-for-deployment-to-st.-cloud-minnesota-1149155