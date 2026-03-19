Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing and equipment lease agreement with Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino, located in Mescalero, New Mexico. Under the agreement, Jackpot Digital will install two Jackpot Blitz dealerless electronic table games (ETGs) at the property.

"We are thrilled to partner with Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino," said Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering immersive poker experiences while supporting the property's growth. We look forward to working closely with their team to bring Jackpot Blitz poker to Mescalero and elevate the casino experience for their guests."

Inn of the Mountain Gods is a premier resort destination in southern New Mexico, featuring casino gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, golf, outdoor recreation, and entertainment. The addition of Jackpot Blitz will introduce guests to a modern, fast-paced electronic poker experience.

The two ETGs will be installed pending customary regulatory approvals.

Jackpot Blitz features a 75" touchscreen, intuitive interface, and sophisticated back-end software, enabling casinos to operate cash games and tournaments 24/7. The platform supports multiple table games, offers real-time reporting and game management, and is designed to increase hands per hour while reducing operational costs.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz, click the thumbnail below:









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

Jackpot Digital continues to expand its global footprint, with deployments across multiple jurisdictions and new markets. The Company is licensed in numerous locations, including Maine, Mississippi, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions and tribal casinos in California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Oregon.

About Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino

Located on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Mescalero, New Mexico, the resort offers guests casino gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, championship golf, outdoor activities, and live entertainment. Set in the scenic Sacramento Mountains, it attracts visitors from across New Mexico and the broader Southwest region.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289137

Source: Jackpot Digital Inc.