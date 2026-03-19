Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) ("Trinity One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jaime Delgado, MBA, B.Sc., to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Delgado is a senior mining professional with more than 33 years of international experience across Latin America, Canada, Africa and the Middle East. He has held senior leadership roles including Project Director, General Manager, Senior Advisor and Project Manager for both major and junior mining companies, overseeing projects through the full lifecycle from exploration and feasibility through construction, operations and closure.

Mr. Delgado has extensive experience managing complex mining projects and multidisciplinary teams in both open-pit and underground operations, with a strong track record of delivering large-scale projects on schedule and within budget.

Most recently, Mr. Delgado served as a Senior Advisor to Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, where he supported technical due diligence and project development initiatives globally. His work included oversight and evaluation of major projects such as the Mantoverde Mine Expansion in Chile, where Mitsubishi Materials invested approximately US$275 million.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Delgado held senior project leadership roles with Nyrstar, where he led the C$99.7 million restart of the Myra Falls Mine in British Columbia, as well as operational and technical leadership roles with Placer Dome, Goldcorp, Procon Mining & Tunnelling, and Antofagasta Minerals (Michilla District).

Mr. Delgado holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Universidad Católica del Norte in Chile and an MBA from the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University.

Trinity One's CEO, Thomas Wood, commented:

"Jaime's proven experience and deep background in advancing mining projects from evaluation through construction and operation will be invaluable as we move forward with the advancement of the Silver-1 Mine in Ecuador and continue developing Trinity One's project portfolio. We are very pleased to welcome Jaime to the Trinity One team."

About Trinity One Metals Ltd.

Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) is a precious and base metals explorer focused on building a portfolio of high growth projects with exposure to some of the world's most in demand metals. The Company's strategy is to acquire and advance assets with strong geological fundamentals, clear catalysts, and the ability to deliver discovery and growth through disciplined modern exploration.

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). Each Stock Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Stock Options vest immediately and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289164

Source: Trinity One Metals Ltd.