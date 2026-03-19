Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) (the "Company" or "THS"), a producer and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd. has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Commercial Bakeries Corporation, a Toronto-based manufacturer of private-label cookies and baked snacks.

Under the agreement, Turkey Hill Sugarbush will act as the exclusive supplier of maple cream cookies to the Canadian travel and tourism channel, including duty-free, travel retail, and other tourism-focused distributors and retailers. The agreement establishes Turkey Hill as the centralized point of coordination for maple cream cookie supply within this channel, strengthening the Company's presence in the Canadian travel retail and enabling Turkey Hill to manage ordering, inventory, and distribution for participating industry partners.

Maple cream cookies are Turkey Hill's number one selling product, accounting for approximately 20% of the Company's current sales. Greater coordination of supply under the exclusivity agreement is expected to support Turkey Hill's ability to meet growing demand across the market.

"This exciting agreement forms part of Turkey Hill's broader strategy to strengthen its role in the Canadian travel retail sector through targeted supply chain partnerships and distribution relationships," said Tom Zaffis, CEO of THS Maple Ltd. "By consolidating ordering, inventory and logistics through Turkey Hill, we can better coordinate supply for maple cream cookies while continuing to support our long-standing partners."

Through this arrangement, Turkey Hill will assume a lead role in managing supply and logistics for maple cream cookies, including:

Coordinated ordering and logistics managed through Turkey Hill

Consistent inventory of bulk cookie trays prepared for distribution

Flexible minimum order quantities designed to support distributor demand

Blind labelling and shipping capabilities allowing partners to maintain their own branding

Turn-key fulfilment services for specialized packaging requirements

Turkey Hill Sugarbush intends to maintain inventory of bulk maple cream cookies prepared for shipment in support of the Canadian tourism market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expectation that the Company's margins will improve; the benefits associated with becoming a publicly traded company and having access to broader capital markets; the benefits of acquiring a retail kiosk in the Old Port of Montreal; the viability of the Company opening its first US warehouse; and the Company's ability to optimize production and expand distribution. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, THS assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289182

Source: Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd.