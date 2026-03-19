

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford have announced a new measure to enhance safety in areas where helicopters often cross both arrival and departure paths near busy airports.



The general notice, which suspends the use of visual separation between airplanes and helicopters, now mandates that air traffic controllers will instead use radar to actively manage these aircraft to keep them separated at specific lateral or vertical distances.



This upgraded safety protocol is based on a year-long review by the FAA's safety team that used innovative tools to review cross-traffic data and review incident reports.



'The tragedy over the Potomac one year ago revealed a startling truth: years of warning signs were missed, and the FAA needed dire reform. Since then, we've implemented numerous changes to protect the skies over our capital and keep the traveling public safe,' said Transportation Secretary Duffy. 'But the job isn't done. Using innovative data analysis, the safety team at the FAA has identified the need for enhanced protocols at all airports across the National Airspace System. The Trump Administration will continue to act decisively to keep you and your family safe when you fly.'



'Today, we are proactively mitigating risks before they affect the traveling public,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'Following the mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, we looked at similar operations across the national airspace. We identified an overreliance on pilot 'see and avoid' operations that contribute to safety events involving helicopters and airplanes.'



Visual separation occurs when air traffic controllers advise pilots about nearby aircraft and allow them to remain visually clear of the other aircraft, in lieu of standard separation. The FAA's data analysis revealed that for high-traffic areas, visual separation was not enough of a safety mitigation tool.



FAA cited a couple of recent examples of airplanes and helicopters dangerously crossing paths.



On February 27, an American Airlines Flight was cleared to land at San Antonio International Airport in Texas when a police helicopter was flying through the airport's final approach path. The helicopter and aircraft were on converging courses when the helicopter made a left-hand turn to avoid the American Airlines flight.



On March 2, a Beechcraft 99 was cleared to land at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Southern California and conflicted with a helicopter that was flying through the final approach path. Both the aircraft were on converging courses when the helicopter made a right-hand turn to avoid the Beechcraft.



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