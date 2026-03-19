

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The spike in energy prices in the aftermath of the attacks and counter attacks on crucial energy infrastructure sites in the Middle East has jolted global markets.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading on a negative note. Benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red amid a pause by the Bank of England in the monetary policy review. The European Central Bank is also expected to keep rates steady. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily negative note.



The dollar index is firm above the flatline. Bond yields hardened across regions and tenors as markets anticipated potential rate hikes by central banks to combat fuel-led spike in inflation.



Both the crude oil benchmarks rallied on Thursday. Brent has added almost 60 percent in the past month whereas WTI crude has surged almost 46 percent during the same period.



Rate hike worries dragged down prices of gold and silver. Cryptocurrencies also plunged heavily.



Amidst a raging Middle East war, here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,050.50, down 0.38% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,599.30, down 0.38% Germany's DAX at 22,900.00, down 5.67% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,074.06, down 2.24% France's CAC 40 at 7,827.26, down 1.79% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,609.25, down 2.22% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,372.53, down 3.38% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,497.80, down 1.65% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,006.55, down 1.39% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,500.58, down 2.02% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,763.22, down 2.73%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1469, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3275, up 0.14% USD/JPY at 159.13, down 0.43% AUD/USD at 0.7035, up 0.16% USD/CAD at 1.3735, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 100.13, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.290%, up 0.75% Germany at 2.9926%, up 1.72% France at 3.684%, up 2.25% U.K. at 4.8310%, up 1.92% Japan at 2.271%, up 2.76%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $114.72, up 6.84%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $97.60, up 2.24%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $4,677.46, down 4.47%. Silver Futures (May) at $70.99, down 8.52%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,147.10, down 4.19% Ethereum at $2,171.64, down 4.63% XRP at $1.46, down 2.13% BNB at $645.63, down 3.00% Solana at $89.87, down 2.82%



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