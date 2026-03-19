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WKN: A1JMBU | ISIN: US98419M1009 | Ticker-Symbol: XY6
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 09:29
104,00 Euro
-0,29 % -0,30
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
XYLEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XYLEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,40103,7514:45
103,40103,8014:43
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Xylem to Ring Closing Bell Before World Water Day 2026

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 19th

  • Equities are little changed after the S&P 500 shed 1.4% on Wednesday and the Dow fell to a new 2026 low amid rising oil prices and the conflict in Iran.
  • Former Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester will join NYSE Live to weigh in on the Central Bank's next move amid changing data.
  • Edison Electric Institute President and CEO Drew Maloney will join NYSE Live to discuss 250 years of energy innovation.
  • Smart technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) will preview World Water Day 2026 and its clean water initiatives on Taking Stock this afternoon.

Opening Bell
Edison Electric celebrates 250 years of American innovation

Closing Bell
Xylem (NYSE: XYL) celebrates World Water Day through Wave of Action Initiatives

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938004/NYSE_March_19_Market_Update.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938003/NYSE_Hayward_Holdings.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-xylem-to-ring-closing-bell-before-world-water-day-2026-302718767.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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