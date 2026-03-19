

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has stepped up its support for Gulf partners, convening a meeting of defense industry leaders to reinforce countries in the region under attack from Iran.



In the meeting convened by Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, representatives from 13 key UK-based defense companies discussed with Gulf ambassadors and defense attaches to explore new industry support for regional allies. The UK Defense Secretary, John Healey, and Foreign Office Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, joined the session to emphasize the urgency of this work.



It comes as the UK Ministry for Defense confirmed that the UK intends to buy further Lightweight Multirole Missiles to supply to British forces and support partners in the region, including with training in the UK where needed.



Lightweight Multirole Missiles, manufactured by Thales UK in Belfast, have already proven highly capable for air defense in the Middle East.



The discussion focused on potential new defensive equipment and technology that British-based companies could supply at rapid pace to allies to counter Iranian drone and missile attacks.



UK industry representatives from both established primes and innovative new firms attended alongside ambassadors and defense attaches from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Iraq and Jordan.



Defense Secretary John Healey said, 'Iran's indiscriminate attacks are a threat to Britain, our allies and our partners in the region. That's why our dedicated Armed Forces are taking defensive action in the Middle East.'



Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard said, 'As Iranian attacks against our partners in the Gulf continue, the UK is stepping up our support - both military and industrial. We are committed to defending British people, interests, and partners across the region.'



The meeting comes as the UK and Ukraine agree a new world-leading partnership to boost global defensive capability against the proliferation of low cost, high tech military hardware, including drones.



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